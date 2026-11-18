Florence Pugh Clarifies That She’s Never Had Plastic Surgery on Her Face, Reveals the Lifestyle Changes Behind Her Look in Important Statement

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Florence Pugh is calling out all of the speculation about her body.

Earlier today, there was a lot of speculation that the 30-year-old had underwent some plastic surgery after a video went viral. She left a comment under the video, which caused rumors to pick up.

Now, in a lengthy statement, Florence is speaking out further after seeing so much of the coverage.

First, Florence Pugh Clarified That She’s Never Had Plastic Surgery on Her Face and Has Never Taken Ozempic

In her statement, Florence shared, “i have never been on ozempic. I have NEVER done any face surgery. And don’t EVER say that I didn’t make my own nose, I’ve always had that beautiful ski slope. Even as a baby!”

Florence Pugh Revealed She Changed Her Relationship with Alcohol & Altered Her Workout Goals

“Here’s the truth, i turned 30 and my New Year’s resolution was to change my relationship with alcohol, and to be able to do at least one pull up in the gym. It’s funny to see you all use reference images from times where I was really mentally unhappy and abusing my body and put it next to the image from the govenors awards the other night where I am happy and truly respecting my body,” she shared.

“For the first time in my ENTIRE career, I have had the opportunity to be rested, to sleep, to wake up and work out and to eat regularly and healthily. I’ve WANTED to move my body and not take it for granted. Guess how much weight I’ve lost in all of that? 2 pounds. Because the thing that’s most important to me and my trainer is muscle,” she added.

Florence said she’s now able to do 6 pull ups!

Read Florence Pugh’s Full Statement In Response to Plastic Surgery Rumors

Wooof. Here we go .. I find it so stressful waking up and have thousands of people talking about you and your body in ways that you can’t even comprehend. I’m aware that the culture on socials currently is very interested in talking about people’s surgery and ozempic changes, it’s clearly a part of our time right now, that there’s this frenzy of people picking apart what’s truth and what’s fake. I woke up the other morning and quite a lot of you were discussing my face and body in such a disturbing way. I learnt online that I had been on ozempic? I learnt that I’d had upper bleph? Lower bleph? Filler? Face lipo? Bucal fat remover? Chin surgery? Nose surgery ?! What the ****ing hell guys, I didn’t even know that one person COULD get all of these things done over night if they wanted to? Yes I’m disturbed. For women who now think that I’m someone I’m not. For having my body dissected and pointed at again. I have spent my whole career defending and protecting bodies that just grow the way they grow. I was subjected to fat shaming in the business from the moment I started and I have loved everytime I get to tell someone to **** off when they are being inappropriate about my weight, and I’m not changing that now just because you’ve all said so. I think it’s important to remember, you’re still picking my body a part and that’s the first thing you wanted to do. i have never been on ozempic. I have NEVER done any face surgery. And don’t EVER say that I didn’t make my own nose, I’ve always had that beautiful ski slope. Even as a baby! Here’s the truth, i turned 30 and my New Year’s resolution was to change my relationship with alcohol, and to be able to do at least one pull up in the gym. It’s funny to see you all use reference images from times where I was really mentally unhappy and abusing my body and put it next to the image from the govenors awards the other night where I am happy and truly respecting my body. For the first time in my ENTIRE career, I have had the opportunity to be rested, to sleep, to wake up and work out and to eat regularly and healthily. I’ve WANTED to move my body and not take it for granted. Guess how much weight I’ve lost in all of that? 2 pounds. Because the thing that’s most important to me and my trainer is muscle. I think it’s the most important thing a woman can do. Build muscle and be strong. I can now do 6 pull ups and lift 110kg. Which I’m sure to many of you isn’t a lot .. but to me ?! It’s everything. I’ve ****ing worked so hard to clean my head and clean my body because I don’t want to allow space for negativity in my mind to grow. I’m looking after myself, and that’s literally it. I also want to point out that over the years I have been in the public eye, I have received comments or messages daily about how I look like a pig, that I’m fat and should go on a run, that I shouldn’t be proud of my body, that I SHOULD go on ozempic, that I shouldn’t show my midrift because I shouldn’t be proud of it. (The size of my thighs even made it into a movie review after I played Saraya the WWE wrestler which will never not be mind blowing) I’ve always been aware that seeing a confident woman be happy in her skin is triggering to a lot of people and for long time just accepted that I will receive commentary like that. But now this ..? I’m asking us all to just be mindful. We are all real people, living real lives. Earlier this year I sued a few publications because they had bought Al pictures of me getting injectables into my face and published them as real images. I was ****ing horrified. Claiming in the article that I was telling my fans and followers on my Instagram account to get Botox and lip fillers. They lied to sell their story. But it damaged me. Do not tarnish my reputation in that way. I want everyone to know, I understand that we are in a warped part of image history right now, with beauty standards changing, getting harder and harder to keep up with. But please be gentle to yourselves and others when you go in on people’s physical appearance. Let’s use this as a moment of self reflection. If you were one of those people that have the instinct to pull apart bodies, I think let’s start with asking yourself why? And what you get from it? And it’s okay to admit to yourself that it comes from something deeper. I’m not angry at you, I’m angry at the situation that’s being projected on to us. It feels inescapable, but part of changing the tide is on you as much as us in the public eye.

Jennifer Lawrence just revealed what plastic surgery she had done.

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