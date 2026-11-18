Florence Pugh Responds to Plastic Surgery Speculation as Comments About Her Cheeks & Jaw Go Viral

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Florence Pugh is responding to plastic surgery speculation.

The 30-year-old Oscar nominee saw a video online highlighting her look from a recent appearance, speculating if she’s had work done.

Florence left a comment on the Instagram video – posted by Evie magazine – to clarify.

The video’s narrator stated that Florence “used to have full, beautiful cheeks that made her face super recognizable.”

They then stated that people were wondering if she had work done due to a more defined chin and jawline.

Florence Pugh Responds to the Plastic Surgery Speculation

Florence took to the comments on the Instagram video to address some of what was said.

Florence shared, “Guys. I turned 30. I’m a woman. Body’s and faces change.”

2 Florence Pugh in 2020.

She continued, “It’s not that deep, the fact that people can’t even tell between what’s aging and what’s surgery is disturbing.”

She ended with one final note: “Sadly puppy fluff doesn’t last forever.”

Jennifer Lawrence just revealed what plastic surgery she had done.

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