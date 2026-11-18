Gilded Age’s Cynthia Nixon Teases Ada’s Connection with Dr. Reginald Harris

Credit: Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

Cynthia Nixon is speaking out about the moment in The Gilded Age between her character, Ada Forte, and Dr. Reginald Harris (Dennis Haysbert).

If you did not watch Season 4, Episode 3, the pair had a brief exchange at Peggy’s wedding, but there were definitely sparks flying.

“He’s such a lovely man, and that voice, oh my God! He was our director Sally Richardson’s idea. I think she wanted to give Ada someone that was really gorgeous, you know what I mean? Someone magnetic and so undeniable to really sweep her off her feet,” she told TVLine.

“Even though she has grown up and become more worldly as she has stepped into her wealth and position in the family, Ada still maintains that kind of girlish innocence,” she added about the connection between the characters.

What might the ramifications of this connection be during this time period? Cynthia shared, “I think you have to be a little naive to keep walking forward with this relationship, trying to ignore what it would mean not only for you personally, but also for your family at large.”

Find out how many more episodes are left this season on The Gilded Age.

Posted To:Cynthia Nixon Dennis Haysbert HBO Television The Gilded Age