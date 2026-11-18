‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 4: Synopsis, Premiere Date, & Cast Confirmed By Netflix, Plus First Look Photos!

Credit: Netflix

Ginny & Georgia is returning to Netflix early in 2027!

Netflix just revealed the release date, as well as some first look pics, teasing the new season.

Here’s what to expect in Season 4, straight from Netflix: When Season 4 begins, Georgia Miller has dodged a murder charge! So life is finally back to normal. Except that the Millers are broke again. And Georgia’s pregnant and doesn’t know who the father is. And strange things keep happening, hinting that maybe Georgia’s past isn’t willing to stay buried. Ginny is desperate to break the cycle of chaos, and Georgia is desperate to prove to her kids that she can. And as for Austin…well… This season it’s him against the world. The family is at a turning point. But when push comes to shove, will the Millers be able to start fresh? Or will the past pull them back in?

Who Is Returning for Ginny & Georgia Season 4?

Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry are of course returning as the title characters. Felix Mallard, Sara Waisglass, Scott Porter, Diesel La Torraca, Jennifer Robertson, Raymond Ablack, Katie Douglas, Chelsea Clark, and Nathan Mitchell will also appear.

Find out who might have exited the series!

When Is the New Season Debuting on Netflix?

Netflix is set to debut Ginny & Georgia‘s fourth season on January 21, 2027.

You can stream seasons one, two, and three now.

Browse through the gallery for all of the first look images…

Posted To:Antonia Gentry Brianne Howey Chelsea Clark Diesel La Torraca Felix Mallard Ginny & Georgia ginny and georgia Jennifer Robertson Katie Douglas Nathan Mitchell Raymond Ablack Sara Waisglass Scott Porter