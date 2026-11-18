Glen Powell Brings Sister Leslie Powell to 2026 CMA Awards, Where He’s Presenting Amid ‘The Comeback King’ Buzz

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Glen Powell is making the 2026 CMA Awards a family affair!

The 38-year-old Top Gun: Maverick actor stepped out with his younger sister, Leslie Powell, at the 60th annual ceremony on Wednesday (November 18) in Nashville, Tenn.

Glen looked handsome in a brown double-breasted suit with a coordinating shirt and boots, while Leslie wore an elegant black gown with dramatic sleeves.

The siblings smiled for photographers as they posed together on the red carpet.

And there’s a reason Glen is spending the evening celebrating country music!

The actor is set to present the Song of the Year award alongside Shaboozey, with Jessica Chastain, Michael Bublé and more also participating in the ceremony.

The appearance also comes on the same day that the first trailer dropped for his upcoming country-music comedy, The Comeback King.

Glen Powell’s Sister Leslie Is a Musician Herself

While Glen has become one of Hollywood’s busiest actors, his sister Leslie has built a career in music.

She previously worked in Nashville as a singer-songwriter and has also licensed her music for film, television, advertisements and trailers.

In a past interview with CanvasRebel, Leslie discussed her career as a songwriter, artist and performer, explaining how her musical interests evolved beyond country music.

She’s also no stranger to accompanying her famous brother at Hollywood events.

The Powell family has frequently appeared together on red carpets, including the New York premiere of The Running Man in November 2025.

Leslie also made headlines when she married Thomas Gillespie in March 2025, with Glen among the family members celebrating their wedding.

Glen Powell Is Playing a Country Singer in His Next Movie

Glen‘s CMA appearance comes amid his preparations for the release of The Comeback King, the upcoming comedy he co-wrote with director Judd Apatow.

The actor plays Aubrey King, a country-music star whose career takes an unexpected turn.

The movie also stars Madelyn Cline and Cristin Milioti, with several real-life country musicians making appearances.

The first trailer was released on Wednesday (November 18), the same day as Glen‘s CMA appearance.

Speaking with Country Now, Glen discussed working with Nashville songwriters while preparing for the role and how the country music community welcomed him.

“The best part about this community though is everybody just really embraces you,” he explained.

The Comeback King is scheduled to arrive in theaters on February 5, 2027. See more from the project’s original announcement.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards air Wednesday (November 18) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

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