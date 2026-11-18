‘GTA 6’ Reviews Are In: Is ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Worth Buying? Critics Reveal Their Verdict

Credit: YouTube: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto VI reviews are finally here, and critics have delivered their verdict on one of the most anticipated video games of all time!

The latest installment in the Rockstar Games franchise officially launches Thursday (November 19) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, more than 13 years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V.

The review embargo lifted Wednesday (November 18), giving fans their first look at what critics think of the long-awaited sequel.

And the early response has been overwhelmingly positive, with the game earning a near-perfect score on review aggregation website Metacritic.

So, is GTA 6 actually worth buying, and what are reviewers saying about the game?

Here’s everything you need to know about the early reviews, scores and critical reception.

What Is GTA 6‘s Metacritic Score?

As of Wednesday (November 18), the PlayStation 5 version of Grand Theft Auto VI has a 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, making it the site’s highest-rated game of 2026 so far.

That matches the score for the original Nintendo 64 version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, which was released in 1998. The two titles are now tied for Best Game of All Time on the review aggregator site.

The score continues a history of critical acclaim for the franchise.

Grand Theft Auto IV earned a 98 on Metacritic, while Grand Theft Auto V received a 97 for its original PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 releases.

What Are Critics Saying About GTA 6?

Several major gaming publications have given Grand Theft Auto VI perfect scores.

Vice gave it a perfect score, calling it “the most impressive open world game ever released.”

Video Games Chronicle awarded the game 5 out of 5 stars, praising its open world, storytelling, visuals and the relationship between protagonists Jason and Lucia.

Game Informer also gave GTA 6 a perfect score, describing the game’s immersive quality as “hard to grasp until you’ve played it for yourself.”

The Guardian awarded the game five stars, highlighting the realism of its world and the emotional depth of its central love story.

Meanwhile, The Verge praised the game’s enormous scale, detailed environments and variety of activities and says it “lives up to the hype,” while pointing out some clunky combat mechanics and minor bugs.

IGN also gave the game a glowing review, with critic Luke Reilly calling it “the single most impressive video game I have ever played.”

Forbes gave it a 10/10, with senior contributor Paul Tassi declaring: “I’m not sure anyone will ever be able to make a game like this again.”

Across the reviews, critics have repeatedly highlighted the detailed recreation of Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida, along with the relationship between the game’s two main characters.

Is GTA 6 Worth Buying?

Based on the first wave of reviews, critics overwhelmingly recommend Grand Theft Auto VI.

The game has received particularly strong praise for its open-world design, characters and storytelling, although some reviewers have raised concerns about combat controls and occasional technical issues.

GTA 6 launches November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The Standard Edition costs $79.99, while the Ultimate Edition costs $99.99 and includes additional in-game content.

For more information, check out our complete breakdown of GTA 6‘s prices, editions and preorder bonuses.

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