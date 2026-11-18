‘GTA 6’ Voice Actors: Who Plays Lucia & Jason in ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’?

Credit: Rockstar Games

The voice cast of Grand Theft Auto VI is finally starting to come into focus, just ahead of the highly anticipated game’s release!

Rockstar Games’ latest installment officially launches Thursday (November 19) on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, more than 13 years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V.

The game follows two protagonists, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, as they become caught up in a criminal conspiracy across Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida.

While Rockstar has kept the identities of its performers largely under wraps, a major clue emerged Tuesday (November 17) when The Game Awards revealed its 2026 nominees.

One of the game’s performers has now been publicly identified, although questions remain about the rest of the cast.

Who Voices Lucia in GTA 6?

Manni L. Perez has been identified as the performer behind Lucia Caminos.

The actress received a Best Performance nomination for Grand Theft Auto VI when The Game Awards announced its nominees on Tuesday (November 17).

The nomination confirms her involvement in the game, while Video Games Chronicle reports that she portrays Lucia. Rockstar has not separately announced the casting.

Fans had spent years speculating that Manni was playing the character, pointing to similarities between her voice and appearance and Lucia’s portrayal in the trailers.

The actress also has a history with the franchise, having previously performed smaller roles in Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online.

Her television credits include appearances in The Blacklist, Jessica Jones, Chicago P.D. and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Who Voices Jason in GTA 6?

Jason Duval’s voice actor has not yet been officially identified.

Although fans have spent years circulating theories about who might be playing the character, Rockstar has not announced his performer.

Unlike Manni, the actor behind Jason was not identified in the Best Performance nominations.

That means readers should treat names circulating online as speculation unless Rockstar or the performer confirms the casting.

Which Other Actors Are Confirmed for GTA 6?

Stephen Root previously confirmed that he was involved in Grand Theft Auto VI.

The actor, known for Office Space, Barry and King of the Hill, confirmed his involvement in the game to the Associated Press.

According to Variety, he voices Brian Heder, a drug runner operating in the Leonida Keys.

Beyond those disclosures, a complete official cast list has not yet been released.

Players may learn more about the performers when the game launches Thursday (November 19), but Rockstar has not announced when it will publish full casting details.

In the meantime, fans can check out GTA 6‘s exact release time and find out how much the different editions cost.

Posted To:Grand Theft Auto Grand Theft Auto 6 Grand Theft Auto Vi Manni L. Perez Rockstar Games Stephen Root Video Games