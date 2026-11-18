Harry Shum Jr. Calls Out ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Online Bullying After Shocking Semifinals Elimination

Credit: ABC

Harry Shum Jr. is speaking out about the online bullying he says the cast experienced this season on Dancing With the Stars.

The 44-year-old Glee actor and his pro partner, Jenna Johnson, earned perfect scores for both of their dances during the semifinals on Tuesday (November 17). They were eliminated at the end of the night, one week before the Season 35 finale.

What did Harry Shum Jr. say about online bullying?

Speaking with E! News after the show, Harry said the season had been so hectic that he was still hoping to get to know his castmates better.

“It’s just been so chaotic,” he explained.

When his partner Jenna joked about what the cast had bonded over, saying they’re a bit all “trauma bonded,” Harry brought up what it was like to see the comments on social media.

“Social media is a little nuts,” he said.

Harry said he hopes the show addresses the issue, adding, “I think there’s a good amount of bullying that doesn’t feel really good, and I think the rest of the cast feels it.”

As for the elimination itself, Harry said he felt at peace with how he and Jenna finished. The two had just earned 30 out of 30 for their paso doble to “We Found Love,” then picked up another 30 for their quickstep to the Glee version of “Valerie.” Harry chose the song to honor his late co-star Naya Rivera.

“Would’ve been nice to do a finale, but I think we’ll have our own finale in some sort of way, shape or form in the future,” Harry explained of his departure.

Harry encouraged the remaining finalists to believe they deserved their places in the competition, enjoy the experience and appreciate what each of them had accomplished.

Jenna said the hardest part for her was leaving behind the routine they had already dreamed up for the finale. She still hopes they’ll get to share it somewhere.

The three-hour Dancing With the Stars finale airs live nationwide on Tuesday (November 24) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and Disney+.

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Disney Plus Glee Harry Shum Jr jenna johnson Naya Rivera Television