Harry Shum Jr Pays Tribute to Late ‘Glee’ Co-Star on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Credit: Getty, ABC

Harry Shum Jr performed two special dances on Dancing with the Stars‘ semi-finals night on Tuesday (November 17)!

The 44-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star first hit the ballroom floor with Jenna Johnson to perform a Paso Doble set to “We Found Love” by Rihanna and Calvin Harris.

They later returned for their second dance, performing a Quickstep to the Glee version of “Valerie” by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse, which he performed in tribute to his late co-star Naya Rivera. If you recall, Naya performed the song with the New Directions in the Fox musical series’ second season.

Naya also performed “We Found Love” with Lea Michele in season three.

“I’m excited because that song [‘Valerie’] was just so meaningful to a lot of Glee fans,” Harry shared in his rehearsal package ahead of the Quickstep. “Glee definitely changed my life. Gave me the opportunity to not only dance, but act, and I never thought I would be able to dance to that song again. This is where we just really crank it up.”

During the dance, Harry pointed up at the sky and blew a kiss.

“I feel like Dancing With the Stars is synonymous with Glee, and to be able to dance to Naya’s version, it means so much to so many people, including myself,” he said during his post-performance interview with Julianne Hough, adding to Naya, “We miss you, baby girl.”

Harry has been getting support from his Glee co-stars throughout his run on DWTS.

Earlier in the season, Amber Riley and Chris Colfer attended a live-taping, and the following week, Amber, who is a past Mirrorball champion, returned to perform “It’s Like That” during “Mariah Carey Night” as Harry and Jenna danced a Tango!

Speaking of Glee, a reboot is in the works, and Harry recently shared if he would be down to reprise his role as Mike Chang.

SPOILER ALERT!!!

Sadly, Harry was eliminated from DWTS on Tuesday (November 17), just missing out on his chance to compete in the finale.

See more photos of Harry Shum Jr and Jenna Johnson in the Dancing with the Stars semi-finals night below…

Posted To:Dancing With the Stars Glee Harry Shum Jr Naya Rivera Television