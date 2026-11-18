Hila Klein Breaks Silence in Emotional Video About Ethan Klein’s Affair, Harley Morenstein & ‘H3 Podcast’ Future

Credit: YouTube: H3 Podcast

Hila Klein is revealing how she discovered Ethan Klein‘s alleged affair, while sharing new details about Harley Morenstein‘s departure and the future of the H3 Podcast.

The 38-year-old YouTuber and businesswoman shared an emotional video on Wednesday (November 18), nearly a month after publicly accusing her 41-year-old estranged husband of having an affair lasting more than six months.

In the lengthy update, Hila also addressed her falling-out with former H3 Podcast personality and Epic Meal Time creator Harley Morenstein, 41, who has disputed aspects of her account, and explained where things stand with plans to bring the show back without Ethan.

Hila Klein Reveals How She Discovered Ethan’s Alleged Affair

In the video, Hila said she had noticed changes in Ethan‘s behavior for months, including staying up late, messaging people and going out more frequently.

She explained that she initially supported him spending more time socializing, but gradually began feeling increasingly alone in their marriage.

According to Hila, everything came to a head on October 13, when she confronted Ethan and asked to see his messages.

She claimed that he had deleted his conversations and initially admitted only to kissing another person while drunk in May.

Hila subsequently traveled to Israel to be with her family, explaining that she did not want to argue with Ethan in front of their three children.

While she was away, she said she continued pressing him for answers.

She recalled Ethan eventually acknowledging that the encounter had gone beyond a kiss, before allegedly admitting to “a full affair” involving regular sexual encounters.

“I always thought we would grow all together. When I found out, it was like my whole entire life just shattered in front of me,” she said in between tears at the start of the video.

Hila filed for divorce on November 2 after 14 years of marriage. Both spouses have since submitted divorce filings, listing October 13 as their separation date.

Hila Addresses Harley Morenstein’s Involvement

A significant portion of the video focused on Harley Morenstein, whom Hila accused of misrepresenting his knowledge of the affair and his subsequent departure from the podcast.

Hila claimed that Harley knew about the relationship before she discovered it herself, but initially presented himself to her as an unwilling participant.

She said she originally believed his explanation and was prepared to continue working with him.

However, during a November 4 meeting about the podcast’s future, Hila said she learned additional information and saw screenshots that made her uncomfortable.

She alleged that those screenshots contradicted what Harley had previously told her and the company’s human resources representatives about his involvement.

Hila said she personally informed Harley that she could no longer work with him, although he would continue to be paid through the end of November.

Harley has publicly disputed her characterization of events, previously claiming that he provided her with a detailed timeline and questioning how the company handled his departure.

What Happens to the H3 Podcast Now?

Hila also addressed the future of the H3 Podcast, which went on hiatus following the scandal.

She said the crew unanimously decided on October 22 that they did not want to continue working with Ethan, but were willing to explore moving forward with her.

According to Hila, a November 4 meeting included discussions about relaunching After Dark as a way to bring the podcast back without Ethan.

She also explained that separating Ethan‘s financial interests from the business remains an ongoing process.

Hila said they have discussed an arrangement under which Ethan would not financially benefit from the company’s activities after the crew learned about the affair, but that the proposed arrangement had not yet been finalized in writing.

Mediation is expected to begin in early 2027.

The crew has continued working on possible plans for the show’s return, including a November 13 brainstorming session that resulted in a group photo shared publicly.

However, Hila did not announce a confirmed return date or finalized format.

Hila Responds to Claims About Their Dog Chief

The video also addressed Harley‘s public comments about the family’s dog, Chief.

Hila explained that Chief, a rescue dog with significant behavioral needs, had been rehomed with a family friend following the separation.

She said the arrangement would allow the dog to continue seeing the family and their other pets.

Hila also revealed that Ethan took their dog Olive, while she kept Ducky and Alfredo.

She criticized Harley for discussing the situation publicly, saying she believed he had made the decision sound unnecessarily cruel.

Toward the end of the video, Hila rejected the suggestion that her public statements were responsible for damaging the podcast.

“I didn’t ruin everything. Sorry to tell you, Ethan is the one that ruined everything,” she said.

She added that she was trying to navigate the divorce while protecting her children, supporting the podcast’s employees and determining what comes next for their shared businesses.

Watch Hila‘s full video below…

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