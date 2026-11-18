Hudson Williams Reveals How He & His Team Handle Online Hate & Why He Was Nervous to Return for ‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2

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Hudson Williams is opening up about the online hate against his team.

The 25-year-old Heated Rivalry and Yaga star has been on a meteoric rise over the past year after the hit Crave series premiered nearly a year ago, making tons of public appearances at events like fashion and awards shows, and even the Met Gala.

While attending all of these events, Hudson is often joined by his stylist, Anastasia Walker, groomer Aika Flores, and his branding agent Leilani Houston, which they have dubbed themselves the “quad squad.”

In a new interview for a The Hollywood Reporter digital cover, Hudson and Aika addressed the online commentary and hate their team has received.

Hudson Williams and Aika Flores on online hate

“A lot of times social media is just inherently mean, and so everyone gets shot at online,” Hudson tells THR. “We always have each other, and there’s a feeling that since we’re always aligned and we always have this group that we will always be together.”

“It’s outrageous, so it’s so funny,” he added, with Aika saying, “It’s like speculation or they make it up.”

“When we come across it, we’re like, ‘Oh my God, did you know that I got shot yesterday? Did you know that I’m actually really problematic, I guess?’ We just laugh because it’s so stupid,” Aika continues.

“That’s what’s nice, is having each other,” Hudson shared.

The actor, who will also soon be seen in Netflix’s The Altruists, also shared his reservations for returning to the Heated Rivalry set for season two.

Hudson Williams on Heated Rivalry season two

Hudson has recently spent the last few months working on the highly-anticipated second (and reported third!) season of Heated Rivalry, which will largely focus on Rachel Reid‘s book “The Long Game,” the second novel about Shane and Ilya’s love story.

However, before returning to set, Hudson was a little nervous.

“Leading up to [filming], I was getting kind of scared of how it’d feel, but it’s the same crew. Jacob [Tierney] does a really good job of making it feel just as small and intimate,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Even the joining cast, they immediately picked up on the vibe and were so sweet. We’re all supportive of each other. It’s just a really fun time. Still feels tiny, [it’s] just crazy,” he added. “It’s just a bigger family now.”

Heated Rivalry is adding several new cast members for season two, as more characters from the Game Changers universe are joining. Get all the details on the new and returning cast here!

Despite being nervous ahead of time, Hudson told THR that filming was “going good, but it’s sad,” referring to the material of the book, where Shane and Ilya navigate hiding their relationship out of Shane’s fear of ruining his career and reputation. Ilya also faces struggles with his mental health, battling depression and going to therapy.

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