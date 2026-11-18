Hunger Games’ Whitney Peak & Off Campus’ Stephen Kalyn to Star In ‘Serendipity’ Remake

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Whitney Peak and Stephen Kalyn are starring in a new movie together!

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and the Off Campus stars have been cast as the leads in the upcoming Serendipity remake, according to Deadline.

Details on which roles they will be taking on have not been revealed at this time.

Milo Manheim will also star in Serendipity

Whitney and Stephen are set to join the previously announced lead, Milo Manheim, in the upcoming modern take on the early 2000s film!

Michael Showalter is set to direct the movie, with a script by Marc Klein, who wrote the original 2001 feature that starred John Cusack and Kate Beckinsale.

According to Deadline, the upcoming modern retelling is described as not a straight remake, but a contemporary “rebuttal” of the OG film with all new characters, per Showalter.

Here’s a synopsis of the 2001 movie: In the course of one magical evening, Jonathan (Cusack) and Sara (Beckinsale) meet unexpectedly, but part when she decides that fate must determine their future. Years later, they are both engaged to others, but cannot give up the dream that – despite the time, distance and obstacles that conspire to keep them apart – they will one day meet again.

Whitney‘s casting comes just ahead of the release of her new film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. She also recently starred in the Netflix movie, Thrash, as well as Hocus Pocus 2 and her best known work as Zoya Lott in the Gossip Girl reboot.

Stephen has recently been in New York City filming the upcoming sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret, with Sydney Sweeney and Michele Morrone. He will also be leading the forthcoming second season of Off Campus, which shifts focus to his character, Dean Di Laurentis, and Mika Abdalla‘s Allie Hayes.

Milo recently wrapped filming on Disney’s live-action adaptation of Tangled, and will be returning to Vancouver to film the fourth season of his Paramount+ TV series School Spirits.

Posted To:Casting Milo Manheim Movies Serendipity Stephen Kalyn Whitney Peak