‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Actor Isaiah Washington Reveals New Girlfriend After Announcing Wife’s Passing

Credit: Getty

Isaiah Washington is going public with a new relationship more than a year after the passing of his wife, Jenisa Garland.

The 63-year-old former Grey’s Anatomy actor shared a heartfelt message about his new girlfriend, content creator Kei Bennett, on Instagram this week.

The relationship announcement comes just over a month after Isaiah publicly revealed that Jenisa, his wife of 29 years, had passed away in June 2025 following a stroke.

In his latest post, the actor praised his new partner and opened up about their connection.

What Did Isaiah Washington Say About His New Girlfriend?

In an Instagram post shared Monday (November 16), Isaiah introduced Kei to his followers alongside a photo of her.

“I have known many incredible women in my life, but not a single one of them can hold a candle to the deep Southern charm of @keibenet,” he wrote.

The actor said he has gotten to know Kei over the past nine months, explaining that they have spoken for hours nearly every day.

He also praised her intelligence, entrepreneurial spirit and work as a hairstylist and business owner.

Isaiah described Kei as someone who has brought laughter and encouragement into his life, calling her a partner in both love and creativity.

He ended his message with a declaration about their relationship.

“Yeah…she is all mine now and I am all hers. Deal with it.”

He also teased that fans could expect to see more from the two of them in the future.

Kei responded in the comments with a loving message of her own, calling Isaiah her best friend and expressing her affection for him, writing that he has “the most pure heart I’ve ever seen.”

What Happened to Isaiah Washington’s Wife?

The relationship news follows a difficult period in Isaiah‘s personal life.

On October 3, the actor announced that his longtime wife, Jenisa Garland, had passed away on June 9, 2025.

He explained that she collapsed on May 31, 2025, after suffering a massive hemorrhagic stroke and never recovered.

Isaiah said he had kept her passing private for approximately 16 months, noting that Jenisa had always valued her privacy.

The couple married in 1996 and shared three children.

Read more about Isaiah‘s emotional announcement about his wife’s passing.

Posted To:Isaiah Washington Jenisa Garland Jenisa Washington Kei Bennett