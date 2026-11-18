Jennifer Lopez Reflects on ‘Disappointing’ Ben Affleck Divorce, Reveals Why She’s Changing Her Approach to Relationships

Credit: Getty

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about her divorce from Ben Affleck and how the experience has changed the way she approaches relationships.

The 57-year-old singer and actress reflected on her romantic history during an appearance on the Friends Keep Secrets podcast, released Tuesday (November 17).

Speaking with Benny Blanco, Dave Burd (also known as Lil Dicky) and Kristin Batalucco, Jennifer discussed the heartbreak she experienced after her fourth marriage ended and why she decided to make some major changes in her life.

She also revealed whether she’s currently dating and explained why she no longer wants to discuss her future relationships publicly.

The comments come nearly two years after Jennifer and Ben, 54, finalized their divorce in January 2025.

What Did Jennifer Lopez Say About Her Divorce From Ben Affleck?

During the Friends Keep Secrets interview, Jennifer reflected on the difficult ending to her most recent marriage.

“It was such a hard, disappointing last situation on every level,” she said.

She described the experience as deeply disappointing but made it clear that she didn’t want to revisit every detail of what happened.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after their first engagement ended in 2004.

The couple married in July 2022, but Jennifer filed for divorce in August 2024 after two years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in January 2025.

Looking back, Jennifer explained that she had spent years moving from one serious relationship to another, hoping each would be the one that lasted.

She described herself as a “serial monogamist” and said that her latest breakup forced her to reconsider that pattern.

Rather than immediately pursuing another relationship, she decided to spend time alone and work on understanding herself.

“It changed me. I allowed it to change me,” she said.

Is Jennifer Lopez Dating Again After Her Divorce?

During the podcast, Jennifer confirmed that she is currently single.

She also suggested that if she enters another relationship, fans shouldn’t expect her to share as much about her private life.

“Even if I was in a relationship, I’m not talking about that,” she explained.

She said her approach to romance will be different moving forward, reflecting the lessons she’s learned from her previous relationships.

Jennifer has been married four times.

Her first marriage was to Ojani Noa, from 1997 to 1998, followed by Cris Judd, from 2001 to 2003.

She married Marc Anthony in 2004, and the former couple, who divorced in 2014, share 18-year-old twins Max and Emme.

Her fourth marriage was to Ben.

What Advice Did Jennifer Lopez Share About Divorce?

Beyond discussing her own experiences, Jennifer offered advice to others going through a painful breakup.

She encouraged people to think about whether they’ll feel proud of how they handled difficult situations when looking back years later.

“My advice for divorce is my advice for everything, which is, always operate in a way that you’ll feel proud of when you look back,” she said.

“I can look back and be like, I loved completely. I acted in a way that I’m proud of as a human. I didn’t treat anybody in any way I would be ashamed of. I always tried in the moment,” she said.

“I did my best in the moment with what I knew.”

Her comments follow another recent discussion about her romantic history.

As previously reported, Jennifer recently joked about whether she would ever get married for a fifth time after a fan brought up her four previous marriages during a public appearance.

Posted To:Ben Affleck Benny Blanco Cris Judd Friends Keep Secrets Jennifer Lopez Kristin Batalucco Lil Dicky Marc Anthony Ojani Noa Split