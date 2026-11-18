Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Adopt Dalmatian Together: ‘Already in Love’

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Oscars/Getty Images for Academy Museum Foundation

It looks like Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have taken a big step in their relationship!

The 29-year-old actor and 31-year-old model were first romantically linked in the spring of 2026.

Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi’s Dating Timeline

Kendall and Jacob were first rumored to be hanging out together after allegedly being seen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March, and then they were linked again in April at Coachella and have been seen together several times since then, such as in Hawaii, on a date in Montecito, and even in Japan!

Then in June, the pair was seen spending time together in Australia, where Jacob is from. They were photographed taking his dog for a hike in the coastal town of Byron Bay. The outing came just a few days ahead of Jacob‘s 29th birthday.

This September, Jacob confronted photographers during one of their date nights in Paris.

The Big Step Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Just Took in Their Romance

The couple just adopted a dog together!

A source confirmed to People that they are now co-owners of a Dalmatian.

“They are both huge dog lovers, it’s something they’ve bonded over,” the source told People. “They’re both already in love with their new puppy.”

No word yet on what they’ve named their pup.





Posted To:Jacob Elordi Kendall Jenner