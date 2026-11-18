Kyle Richards’ Daughter Farrah Brittany Welcomes First Child with Boyfriend Zach Goldsmith

Credit: Getty

Kyle Richards is a grandma!

On Wednesday (November 18), Us Weekly reported that the 57-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s eldest daughter Farrah Brittany has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Zach Goldsmith.

A source told the outlet that Farrah, 38, gave birth to a baby boy over the weekend.

“Everyone is healthy and Farrah is back home healing,” the insider shared. “Zach has been by her side throughout every step and they are so excited to be parents together and finally welcome a baby boy into the family. Kyle is ecstatic to be a grandma and has been spoiling him already. The whole family is over the moon.”

Farrah first announced back July that she was pregnant. At first, the Buying Beverly Hills alum kept her baby’s father’s identity private, but confirmed she was dating Zach in her gender reveal video posted in August.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that Zach – who shares two sons with his ex Jennifer Hamilton-Goldsmith — and Kyle’s estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, have “done business together for years and are good friends.”

If you didn’t know, Kyle shares Farrah with her first husband Guraish Aldjufrie, whom she was married to from 1988 to 1992. Kyle and Mauricio, 56, married in 1996 and are parents to three daughters – Alexia, 30, Sophia, 26, and Portia, 18.

Congrats to the couple!! See all of the stars that recently welcomed babies.

Posted To:Baby Birth Farrah Brittany kyle richards Zach Goldsmith