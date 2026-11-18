Lainey Wilson Shares a Kiss with Husband Devlin ‘Duck’ Hodges on CMAs 2026 Red Carpet

Credit: Getty

Lainey Wilson has her husband by her side on her big night!

The 34-year-old “Heart Like A Truck” singer got a sweet kiss from husband Devlin “Duck” Hodges as they arrived at the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 18) held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

For the red carpet, Lainey ditched her signature cowboy hat as wore a pretty light yellow, feathered dress. For his part, Duck, 30, sported a navy suit and brown cowboy hat.

How long have Lainey and Duck been married?

Lainey announced back in May that she and Duck married at at the Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tenn. after five years of dating.

Lainey and Duck – who is a former football player – met on a blind date in 2021 and announced their engagement in February 2025. In an interview from 2024, she explained why she prefers to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

She’s hosting the CMAs for the third time!

For the third consecutive year, Lainey will once again be serving as host of the CMAs.

The 2026 CMA Awards will air LIVE starting at 8pm ET on ABC and ABC. Just Jared will be live updating throughout the night, so stay tuned with us.

Check out the full list of nominations here!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Lainey Wilson and Devlin “Duck” Hodges on the red carpet…

Posted To:2026 Cma Awards CMA Awards Devlin Hodges Event Photos Lainey Wilson