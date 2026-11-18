Lainey Wilson & Vince Gill Open CMAs 2026 with Emotional Tribute to Dolly Parton: ‘We Will Always Love You’

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The 2026 CMA Awards are beginning on an emotional note.

Host Lainey Wilson kicked off the live awards show on Wednesday night (November 18) with a special tribute to the late Dolly Parton.

“Dolly gave us her heart, and the way she lived her life, with the balanced compassion rooted in our spiritual upbringing, is a reminder that we are all God’s children who should always be there for one another,” Lainey, 34, said before the performance. “And now our Tennessee angel is with the angels. Dolly, thank you for all you meant to us, and we will always love you.”

She was then joined on stage by Vince Gill as they sang Dolly’s emotional song “I Will Always Love You” as a black and white photo of the late country music icon appeared on the screen behind them.

As Lainey and Vince, 69, performed, the stars in the audience sang along as many of them were seen with tears in their eyes.

In an interview with Good Morning America the day before the CMAs, Lainey spoke about the impact Dolly had on her own life.

“No amount of honoring will be enough for that lady, and what she has done for this genre, what she has done for the world, what she did for me personally, the friend that she became,” Lainey shared. “At the end of the day, they weren’t talking about how many Grammys she won and how many accolades she had and how many CMA awards she had. They talked about what kind of person she was, and I think we all need to strive for that right there.”

Dolly passed away on August 25 following a brief and private battle with cancer. She was 80-years-old.

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