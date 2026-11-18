‘Leave With Me’ Lyrics: LISA Debuts New Song From ‘Always Lalisa’ Documentary – Watch the Music Video!

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LISA just dropped her new song “Leave With Me“!

The 29-year-old entertainer and BLACKPINK rapper/singer debuted her latest single on Wednesday (November 18), as it is featured in her documentary, Always Lalisa, which is out now on YouTube Premium.

The new track also comes off the heals of the first weekend of LISA‘s Viva La Lisa Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. She performs the song during the show!

“Leave With Me” is a new ballad written by LISA herself, alongside Feli Ferraro, Tyler Spry, Ali Tamposi and Shintaro Yasuda.

“The best things in life they don’t come easily / Ain’t scared to get dirty, I’ll roll up my sleeves / Rain clouds to roses, and they’re all in bloom / The only way forward is through,” she sings in the first pre-chorus.

The music video above features clips from Always Lalisa, offering an inside look at a year in her life.

What is Always Lalisa about?

The film follows a pivotal year in LISA’s life, as, for the first time since childhood, she steps away from BLACKPINK for a year of independence. With the clock ticking before her return to the group, LISA confronts the fear and pressure of launching a solo career, pursuing acting, and building a brand, while yearning to maintain a personal life beyond the spotlight.

LISA will next return to the stage in Vegas at the end of this month for three more sold-out shows at The Colosseum on November 27-29.

Keep reading below for the full lyrics to “Leave With Me”…

Posted To:First Listen Lisa Lyrics Music Music Video