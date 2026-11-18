Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock & Husband Andre Gray Welcome Baby Boy, Their Third Child Together

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Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her husband, Andre Gray, are now parents to a baby boy!

The 35-year-old Little Mix singer announced the arrival of their third child on Wednesday (November 18), sharing a photo of their newborn on her Instagram.

“Our beautiful baby boy is here,” Leigh-Anne wrote in the announcement.

The baby has two big sisters. Leigh-Anne and Andre welcomed their twin daughters in August 2021, two years before the couple got married. The girls celebrated their fifth birthday this summer.

How did Leigh-Anne Pinnock announce her pregnancy?

Fans first found out the twins had a sibling on the way back in July, when Leigh-Anne shared a video from the recording studio. It opened with a series of close-ups before the camera pulled back to show her baby bump as she walked toward the microphone.

“As one chapter ends, another begins,” she captioned the clip.

The song playing over the video was “Heaven,” the final track on her debut solo album, My Ego Told Me To. (Listen to the end of the song and you can hear her daughters’ voices.)

Earlier this year, Leigh-Anne told People why she and Andre keep the girls’ names and faces private: she wants her daughters to have a say in whether they grow up in the public eye.

“I want them to be able to make that decision,” she said.

Congratulations to Leigh-Anne and Andre! Find out which other celebrities just welcomed babies in 2026.

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