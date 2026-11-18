‘Madden’ Movie Is Now Streaming: How to Watch Nicolas Cage & Christian Bale’s New Film on Prime Video

Credit: Amazon MGM Studios

The Madden movie is now available to stream!

Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale transform into two football legends, John Madden and Al Davis respectively, in the biographical sports movie from director David O. Russell.

How to Watch Madden on Prime Video

Madden is now streaming on Prime Video as of Wednesday (November 18).

You can watch the movie on its official Prime Video page.

The movie is included with an Amazon Prime membership at no additional charge. Eligible new members can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which includes Prime Video. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year in the U.S. after the trial, unless canceled beforehand.

What Is Madden About?

Madden is inspired by the life of the legendary NFL coach, broadcaster and video game icon.

The movie follows John Madden‘s relationship with Raiders owner Al Davis, his rise as a legendary football coach and his involvement in creating the Madden NFL video game franchise.

Nicolas plays Madden, while Christian plays Davis.

The cast also features Kathryn Hahn, Sienna Miller, John Mulaney and Shane Gillis.

David O. Russell directed the movie and co-wrote the screenplay with Cambron Clark.

Madden debuted in select theaters and on Prime Video on Wednesday (November 18).

Watch the trailer…

Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale looked completely transformed in the previous Madden teaser.

Posted To:Al Davis Amazon Christian Bale David O. Russell John Madden John Mulaney Kathryn Hahn Madden Movies Nicolas Cage Prime Video Shane Gillis Sienna Miller