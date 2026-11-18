Marvel Boss Reveals Robert Downey Jr’s ‘Avengers’ Return Was Always Planned, Even Before Jonathan Majors’ Firing

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Marvel executive Kevin Feige is opening up about the studio’s Avengers plan.

The MCU previously announced two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, but after Jonathan Majors‘ assault arrest, they dropped him from their projects. Then, The Kang Dynasty, which was set to star Majors as the main villain, was reworked and rebranded as the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

It was later announced that Robert Downey Jr would be playing Doctor Doom, the central villain of the next Avengers installment.

Now, in a new interview ahead of Doomsday‘s release, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed that RDJ and Doom were always part of the plan!

“It probably would still have been called The Kang Dynasty, but it would have been a set-up for Doom, midway through that movie,” Kevin shared with Empire, via The Playlist.

The executive shared that they initially approached Robert‘s agent at the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, saying, “We have an idea, it’s time.”

Kevin addressed the Jonathan Majors of it all, calling the situation “very delicate.”

“We didn’t want to rush into any rash decisions in terms of employment,” he said. “People think there was a cause-and-effect with Jonathan’s issues, and that certainly accelerated some things. But the Doom of it all was well underway before that.”

He says that before Quantumania didn’t perform well at the box office, they were already rethinking The Kang Dynasty.

“Quantumania was not received the way we would have liked,” Kevin said. “There are many elements of that that we’re proud of, the Kang performance being one of them. But we were changing [The Kang Dynasty] even at that point.”

Avengers: Doomsday is one month away from hitting theaters on December 18th, and a post-credits scene in VisionQuest boosted ticket sales!

If you missed it, see how Jonathan Majors reacted to Robert Downey Jr taking over as Marvel’s next big villain after he was fired.

Posted To:Avengers Avengers: Doomsday Jonathan Majors Marvel Movies Robert Downey Jr