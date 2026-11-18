New ‘Friday the 13th’ Movie Reveals Cast, Official Title & Release Date, Including Who’s Playing Jason Voorhees!

Credit: YouTube: Bloody Disgusting Horror

Jason Voorhees is officially returning to the big screen, and we finally know who’s playing the iconic horror villain!

The upcoming 13th installment in the Friday the 13th franchise has unveiled its official title, release date and full cast on Wednesday (November 18).

The new movie, titled Jason, will star Schuyler White as the hockey mask-wearing killer, alongside Natalie Alyn Lind as the film’s leading heroine.

The announcement comes just days after it was revealed that Steve Miner, who directed two of the franchise’s early movies, would be returning to direct the latest installment.

Production is wrapping Wednesday, and fans now have a confirmed date for Jason’s first theatrical appearance in nearly two decades.

When Does the New Friday the 13th Movie Come Out?

According to a new announcement from distributor Cineverse, Jason will arrive in theaters worldwide on Friday, August 13, 2027.

The release date is particularly fitting for the franchise, which began with the original Friday the 13th in 1980.

The upcoming movie will be the 13th theatrical installment and the first new feature since the 2009 reboot.

Steve Miner is directing from a screenplay by David Fliegel.

The filmmaker previously directed Friday the 13th Part 2 in 1981 and Friday the 13th Part III in 1982, the latter of which introduced Jason’s signature hockey mask.

The new movie is being independently produced by the Barsamian family, with Cineverse handling its North American theatrical distribution.

Who Is Playing Jason Voorhees in the New Movie?

Schuyler White will take on the role of Jason Voorhees, following his appearance as the character in the Jason Universe short film Sweet Revenge.

The actor and stunt performer, who is also known for his work on Haunt, reportedly gained 30 pounds of muscle in preparation for the movie.

Producer Robbie Barsamian told Bloody Disgusting that the team spent months deciding who should portray the killer.

He praised Schuyler‘s physical presence and dedication to the franchise, revealing that the production used low camera angles to make his version of Jason particularly intimidating.

Meanwhile, Natalie Alyn Lind, whose credits include Big Sky and the upcoming Dutton Ranch, will portray Lauren, the movie’s central female character.

2 Natalie Alyn Lind

Who Else Is in the Cast of Jason?

The newly announced ensemble includes 13 actors, with the following roles confirmed:

– Schuyler White as Jason Voorhees

– Natalie Alyn Lind as Lauren

– Matt Cornett as Asher

– Lilia Buckingham as Madison

– John Owen Lowe as Jake

– Summer Madison as Emily

– Selena Turner as Olive

– Matthew Keoni Sato as Lucas

– Brook Sill as Zoe

– Guillermo Diaz as Rick

– Johnell Young as Frank

– Sencere Messiah Brown as Chase

– Bryan Gael Guzman as Dylan

Further plot details haven’t been announced, although the producers have described Jason as a standalone movie that will welcome new audiences while honoring the franchise’s history.

The announcement also follows the franchise’s recent return to television with Peacock’s Crystal Lake, the prequel series starring Linda Cardellini as Jason’s mother, Pamela Voorhees.

Find out how Crystal Lake connects to the Friday the 13th movies and revisit the original show’s trailer.

Posted To:David Fliegel Friday the 13th horror Jason Jason Voorhees Movies Natalie Alyn Lind Schuyler White Steve Miner