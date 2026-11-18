Nominee Luke Combs & Wife Nicole Hocking Walk the Red Carpet Together at the CMA Awards 2026

Credit: Getty

Luke Combs and his wife, Nicole Hocking, arrive on the red carpet together at the 2026 CMA Awards held at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 18) in Nashville, Tenn.

The 36-year-old singer and musician and his wife of six years coordinated in brown looks as he wore a two-toned suit and she donned a leopard print dress.

Luke is a past three-time CMA winner and he is up for four more awards this year!

Luke is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year for The Way I Am, Male Vocalist of the Year, and Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

He previously won New Male Artist of the Year in 2019, and Male Artist of the Year and Album of the year for What You See Is What You Get in 2020.

In case you missed it, check out the full list of 2026 CMA Awards nominees!

The 2026 CMA Awards are being hosted by Lainey Wilson for the third year in a row, and her second solo. It will air tonight (November 18) from 8-11 pm ET on ABC and Disney+.

Find out who is performing and presenting!

Last year, Nicole was pregnant at the awards show, and they welcomed their third child in February of this year.

See more photos in the gallery below of Luke Combs and wife Nicole Hocking at the 2026 CMA Awards…

Posted To:2026 Cma Awards Event Photos Luke Combs Music Nicole Hocking