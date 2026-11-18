Perez Hilton Released From Hospital, Photographed for First Time Since Live Stream Incident

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Perez Hilton has reportedly been released from the hospital.

If you did not see, police were called to the 48-year-old blogger’s Miami home back in August amid concerns as he appeared to commit acts of self-harm and was covered in blood during a livestream. He was then transported to the hospital, where he was reported to be in serious but stable condition.

His family later revealed he was in a residential treatment program.

The Daily Mail got photos and video of Hilton out, seemingly for the first time, since the August incident.

He was photographed near his home in Miami, Fla. He looked calm, while wearing a t-shirt with Kim Kardashian‘s face on it. They reported that he has been out of the hospital since last week.

Perez Hilton has three children: Mario, 13, Mia, 11, and Mayte Amor, 9.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255), visit 988Lifeline.org, or text the Crisis Text Line at 741741.

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