Pierce Brosnan Reacts to Robert Pattinson Being Cast as Next James Bond

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Robert Pattinson has Pierce Brosnan‘s stamp of approval!

After months and months of rumors and apparent screen tests, it was announced earlier this week that Rob, 40, has been cast to play the next James Bond.

Days after the announcement was made, Pierce, 73, took to Instagram to congratulate Rob on the exciting casting news.

Pierce Brosnan congratulates Robert Pattinson

“Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond,” Pierce wrote. “You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making ‘Remember Me.'”

“It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength,” he continued. “Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce.”

Pierce & Robert previously worked together!

Years before Rob was cast as Bond, he and Pierce starred together in the 2010 drama movie Remember Me in which they played father and son.

Pierce played James Bond over three decades

If you didn’t know, Pierce previously played the iconic British spy from 1995 to 2002.

He portrayed 007 in GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002).

When Will the Next James Bond Hit Theaters?

Amazon MGM Studios has not revealed when the next Bond film will be released.

We do know that Robert Pattinson apparently signed a 3 picture deal.

Posted To:007 James Bond Pierce Brosnan Robert Pattinson