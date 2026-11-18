Pink Extends Las Vegas Sphere Residency Into 2028, Adds 6 New Shows – Full Dates & Ticket Details!

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Pink is extending her Las Vegas Sphere residency into 2028, and six more concerts have just been announced!

The 47-year-old “So What” superstar revealed the additional dates on Wednesday (November 18), following strong demand for her upcoming residency at the immersive Las Vegas venue.

The singer originally announced nine performances for September and October 2027, before adding three more shows in November. Now, another six concerts have been scheduled for January 2028, bringing the residency to 18 performances.

The announcement comes as fans are preparing to purchase tickets, with a new presale opening Thursday (November 19) and the general sale beginning Friday (November 20).

Here’s everything you need to know about the new dates and how to get tickets!

What Are Pink’s New 2028 Sphere Residency Dates?

The six newly announced shows will take place in January 2028 at Sphere in Las Vegas.

Here are the additional dates:

– Wednesday, January 19, 2028

– Friday, January 21, 2028

– Saturday, January 22, 2028

– Wednesday, January 26, 2028

– Friday, January 28, 2028

– Saturday, January 29, 2028

These follow her previously announced performances on September 29; October 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 27, 29 and 30; and November 3, 5 and 6, 2027.

The residency will mark Pink‘s debut at Sphere, where she is set to become the first solo female pop artist to headline the venue.

The production will incorporate Sphere’s immersive visual technology, including its wraparound LED display and specialized sound system.

How to Get Tickets for Pink’s New Sphere Shows

According to a press release, the artist presale for the six January 2028 performances begins Thursday, November 19, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

Fans can register for presale access now at Pink‘s official website.

Anyone who previously registered for a presale code can also use that code for the newly announced dates.

The general public sale begins Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET).

Official concert and hotel packages are also available through Vibee, including options with accommodations at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

Packages include concert admission and additional amenities, with upgraded VIP experiences available. Non-hotel packages are also offered.

The upcoming residency was first announced on November 9, with the initial run of nine performances. You can read more in our original announcement of Pink‘s Las Vegas Sphere residency

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