Post Malone Announces One-Night-Only ‘Stoney’ 10th Anniversary Concert: How to Get Tickets, Deadline & New Songs Revealed

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Post Malone is celebrating the 10th anniversary of his debut album Stoney with a special concert, unreleased music and a new deluxe edition!

The 31-year-old singer announced Wednesday (November 18) that he’ll perform a one-night-only show, Stoney 10th Anniversary – Live at The Palladium, in Los Angeles on December 9, exactly 10 years after the album’s original release.

Fans will also get eight previously unreleased tracks from the Stoney era when the expanded digital album arrives on December 11.

But for anyone hoping to attend the anniversary concert, there’s an important catch: there won’t be a traditional general ticket sale, and the ticket request window is only open for a limited time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, how to request tickets, the deadline and the new music.

How to Get Tickets for Post Malone’s Stoney 10th Anniversary Concert

Post Malone will perform at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, December 9, 2026.

According to a press release, fans can request tickets through Ticketmaster beginning Wednesday (November 18) at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET.

The request window closes Thursday (November 19) at 10 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. ET on Friday, November 20.

Fans can submit their requests here.

There will be no general ticket sale for this show, making the Ticketmaster Request process the only announced way to get tickets.

Here’s how it works: Fans select the type of ticket they want and provide payment information when submitting their requests.

If Ticketmaster can fulfill a request, the fan’s payment method will be charged. However, submitting a request does not guarantee tickets, and fans whose requests aren’t fulfilled won’t be charged.

A VIP package will also be offered, including a general admission ticket, early venue entry, pre-show merchandise shopping and commemorative VIP items.

Additional VIP information is available through VIP Nation.

Ticket prices were not included in the announcement.

When Is Post Malone Releasing the Stoney 10th Anniversary Album?

The expanded 10th anniversary edition of Stoney arrives Friday, December 11, 2026.

The digital release includes eight previously unreleased tracks, while the physical editions feature seven of those songs.

The anniversary material includes previously unreleased recordings from the original 2016 era, with songs titled “What’s Up,” “TEAR$,” “Holyfield,” “That’s It,” “Boy Bandz,” “Maintain” and “Mama.”

An eighth track, “Free,” featuring Leon Thomas, will be available exclusively on streaming.

Several familiar collaborators also appear on the album, including Justin Bieber on “Deja Vu,” Kehlani on “Feel” and Quavo on “Congratulations.”

The original album, released December 9, 2016, also includes fan favorites “White Iverson,” “I Fall Apart” and “Go Flex.”

What Special Stoney Anniversary Vinyl & Physical Editions Are Available?

The anniversary celebration also includes several limited-edition physical releases.

A special three-LP edition of Stoney will be pressed on slime green vinyl and feature the album’s originally intended cover artwork, created by Rodney Matthews, which has never previously been seen by the public.

The release includes a 12-by-24-inch poster and brings the original deluxe album tracks to vinyl for the first time, alongside seven previously unreleased songs.

Only 7,000 copies of the three-LP edition will be available worldwide, exclusively through PostMalone.com.

A limited-edition double CD with a panel poster and a double cassette edition are also being released.

The anniversary gives fans a chance to revisit the music that helped launch Post‘s career, including the Diamond-certified singles “White Iverson,” “Congratulations” and “I Fall Apart.”

And while the expanded album won’t arrive until December 11, fans hoping to see the Stoney anniversary concert have much less time to act. Ticket requests close Thursday night, November 19, at 10 p.m. PT.

Posted To:Justin Bieber Kehlani Leon Thomas Live Nation Music Post Malone Quavo Stoney Ticketmaster