Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Goes Solo at CMA Awards 2026 After Revealing Gender of Baby No 4

Credit: Getty

Brittany Mahomes went solo on the red carpet at the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 18) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The 31-year-old wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dazzled in a silver, sparkly dress for the country music awards show.

While you can’t really tell from her red carpet pictures, Brittany is currently pregnant with her and Patrick‘s fourth child.

The couple announced the big news last week, and earlier this week, they revealed the gender of their new little one with a cute video!

They got married in March 2022 in Hawaii, and are parents to daughter Sterling Skye, 5, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III, 4, and daughter Golden Raye, almost 2.

Also stepping out for the CMAs was Brittany‘s friend Taylor Swift, who, of course, is the wife of Patrick‘s teammate Travis Kelce.

Taylor is not only nominated for Single of the Year for her Toy Story 5 track “I Knew It, I Knew You,” but she will also be hitting the stage during the show, which will be her first time performing at the show in 13 years!

In case you missed it, check out the full list of 2026 CMA Awards nominees!

The 2026 CMA Awards are being hosted by Lainey Wilson for the third year in a row, and her second solo. It will air tonight (November 18) from 8-11 pm ET on ABC and Disney+.

Find out who is performing and presenting!

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