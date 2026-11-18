Priscilla Block Shows Off Engagement Ring With Fiancé Elijah Phillips at CMA Awards 2026, Days After Proposal

Credit: Getty

Priscilla Block is showing off her new engagement ring on the red carpet!

The 31-year-old “Just About Over You” country singer stepped out with her fiancé, Elijah Phillips, at the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 18) in Nashville, Tenn.

The newly engaged couple posed together for photographers, with Priscilla holding up her left hand to give everyone a closer look at her sparkling ring.

She wore a fitted, pale pink gown with a dramatic feathered skirt, while Elijah looked handsome in a black suit with a coordinating pink tie.

The appearance marks their first CMA Awards red carpet as an engaged couple, just eight days after Elijah popped the question!

Priscilla Block Shows Off Her Engagement Ring After 10-Year Romance

Priscilla and Elijah got engaged on November 10 after 10 years together, announcing the news in a joint Instagram post on November 14.

Their proposal took place on their property in Middle Tennessee, where Elijah surprised the singer with a romantic setup featuring candles, flowers, lights and drapery.

The engagement ring was custom designed by Williams Jewelers, and the couple worked with the jeweler to create the one-of-a-kind piece, which Priscilla proudly displayed on Wednesday’s red carpet.

Interestingly, the singer had already teased that she planned to show off her new jewelry at the ceremony!

Speaking with Country Now earlier this week, Priscilla joked that she would be walking with a limp from showing off her massive ring.

She also opened up about how happy she’s been since the proposal.

“I am literally on cloud nine,” she told the outlet.

The couple previously made their red carpet debut together at the 2025 CMA Awards, making this year’s appearance a full-circle moment for their relationship.

Priscilla also revealed that she’s hoping for an intimate wedding, although no date has been publicly announced.

Check out more about Priscilla Block and Elijah Phillips‘ engagement after 10 years together.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards air Wednesday (November 18) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

Posted To:2026 Cma Awards CMA Awards Elijah Phillips Event Photos Music Priscilla Block