‘Real Housewives’ Star Lisa Barlow & ‘Mormon Wives’ Star Jessi Draper Have Date Nights at CMA Awards

Credit: Getty

Lisa Barlow and her husband, John, couple up while hitting the red carpet at the 2026 CMA Awards held at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday (November 18) in Nashville, Tenn.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star wasn’t the only Utah-based reality star wife in attendance at the country music awards show.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper and her boyfriend, Vanderpump Villa‘s Marciano Brunette, also stepped out together. Her co-star Miranda Hope hit the carpet as well!

17 Lisa Barlow 17 Jessi Draper 17 Miranda Hope

There were several more reality stars seen arriving for this year’s awards show.

Southern Charm stars Madison LeCroy, Austen Kroll and Salley Carson arrived separately, while Real Housewives of Rhode Island‘s Kelsey Swanson and former Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari were in attendance.

17 Madison LeCroy 17 Austen Kroll 17 Salley Carson 17 Kelsey Swanson 17 Kristin Cavallari

The 2026 CMA Awards are being hosted by Lainey Wilson for the third year in a row, and her second solo.

If you missed it, see all of the celebs who are presenting and performing, and see the full list of nominees!

Lisa and John can currently be seen on Bravo in season seven of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, while the Southern Charm stars just returned with their twelfth season on the network last week.

Check out more photos in the gallery of the reality stars at the 2026 CMA Awards…

Posted To:2026 Cma Awards Austen Kroll Event Photos Jessi Draper John Barlow Kelsey Swanson Kristin Cavallari Lisa Barlow Madison LeCroy Marciano Brunette Miranda Hope Salley Carson