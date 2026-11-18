‘The Rings of Power’ Season 4 Renewal Status Revealed: Is the Prime Video Series Returning?

Credit: Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is approaching its Season 3 finale, but will the fantasy series return for a fourth season?

The Prime Video show released two more episodes on Wednesday (November 18), bringing the season’s total to six, with just two episodes remaining.

The series, starring Morfydd Clark as Galadriel and Charlie Vickers as Sauron, continues to explore the events of Middle-earth’s Second Age, including the war between the Elves and Sauron and the creation of the One Ring.

While Amazon has not officially announced a Season 4 renewal, there’s already some encouraging news about the show’s future.

Here’s everything we know so far!

Has The Rings of Power Been Renewed for Season 4?

The Rings of Power has not officially been renewed for Season 4 as of Wednesday (November 18), but development on the next season is already underway.

According to a May 27 report from The Hollywood Reporter, the production team began preparing for a potential fourth season months before Season 3 premiered.

The report revealed that the UK-based production was targeting pre-production in fall 2026, with filming potentially beginning in early 2027.

However, the publication emphasized that Prime Video had not officially given Season 4 the green light.

How Many Seasons of The Rings of Power Are Planned?

The show’s creators, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, have long envisioned The Rings of Power as a five-season story.

In a previous interview with The Direct, the showrunners confirmed that their original five-season plan remained intact.

“It was conceiving of this as a multi-season epic with one through line, and it’s the Second Age, and all of the stories that are contained within it and all the peoples within it. And so far so good. The plan goes on,” Patrick said at the time.

When Could The Rings of Power Season 4 Be Released?

There is no confirmed Season 4 premiere date.

Although the production was reportedly targeting an early 2027 filming start, that schedule remains tentative and depends on the project receiving an official green light.

The first three seasons premiered in 2022, 2024 and 2026, respectively. For now, viewers still have the Season 3 finale to look forward to.

Prime Video has confirmed that the final two episodes will arrive together on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

That will bring the third season to eight episodes, all available to stream on Prime Video.

Check out our complete Rings of Power Season 3 episode schedule and finale date for more information.

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