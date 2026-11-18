Rob Lowe Defends Taking Role in Ben Shapiro’s ‘Confession’ Movie: ‘Why Wouldn’t I?’

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Rob Lowe is responding to backlash over his role in a controversial new movie.

The 62-year-old actor stars in the new psychological historical drama Confession, which was written by far-right political commentator Ben Shapiro.

While appearing on the Second Thought podcast, Rob defended taking on the role and working with Shapiro.

“It’s a really, really, really interesting assessment of not only where our world is, but where Hollywood is as well,” Rob explained. “So, I read the script. It was written by Ben Shapiro. I called Ben and said, ‘This is fantastic.’”

“And he was like, ‘Well, do you think you know anybody, 50-ish leading man who would not be scared just because I wrote it?’” he continued. “And I go, ‘Yeah, me.’ And he goes, ‘You’re good with it?’ I said, ‘I’ve worked with the most left-wing writers in the world. Why wouldn’t I also work with the most right-wing writers in the world?’”

Directed by Václav Marhoul, Confession centers on the interrogation of a prisoner in a Stalin-era Russian jail.

After premiering at the 2026 Warsaw Film Festival in October, the movie had a one-night-only theatrical release on November 11 and was put on The Daily Wire‘s streaming service that same day.

As he noted that he stars in the movie alongside Nick Nolte, James Franco, and Emile Hirsch, Rob said he was surprised that Confession‘s festival run “never happened” over what he believes were “all political” reasons.

“And so, we make the movie, and the movie is what it is. It’s a movie,” Rob said. “Look, it is challenging. It is a tough watch, but I see the movies that are celebrated out there. I see the movies that are picked—we got turned down by every single film festival, summarily frog marched out of any conversation.”

“I see what they’re picking up, and it’s all political, right?” he continued. “The thought would be we’d play in a film festival, we would get some buzz—never happened. And then you know, Netflix would pick it up or this one would pick. Crickets. Absolute crickets.”

“So then it defaults to the Daily Wire to be the distributor, and I’m like, ‘Hell yeah!’” Rob added. “I want people to see this movie. And good for them for putting it out. But it wasn’t originally going to be the life of the movie. My best thought would be, Focus Features would see it in Venice and like it, but know people are definitely at a place where a lot of people cannot see a work just for its work. They have to do the math of, ‘What does it mean and what will people think and does that mean I’m on this side or does that mean I’m on that side?’”

Following the premiere at the Warsaw Film Festival last month, Confession was hit with a slew of negative reviews. Slate said the movie “feels like it’s made up of certain favorite conservative talking points cobbled together into scenes that barely feel human.”

In another recent interview, Rob called this A-list actor his “nemesis.”

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