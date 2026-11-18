Sebastian Stan & Annabelle Wallis Attend GQ Men of the Year Awards 4 Months After Welcoming First Child

Credit: Getty

Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis hit the red carpet at the 2026 GQ Men of the Year Awards held at 26 Leake Street on Tuesday (November 17) in London.

The couple walked the carpet separately while arriving for the event, where the 44-year-old actor is one of this year’s cover stars and honorees.

This mark’s Sebastian and Annabelle‘s second public appearance together after welcoming their first child over the summer. They previously stepped out together for the Fjord screening during the 64th New York Film Festival in early October.

The annual event celebrates the UK magazine’s “biggest, hottest and hardest names in culture” of the past year.

This year’s cover stars are Sebastian, England soccer star Declan Rice, rapper Fakemink, and singer Raye.

41 Raye and her sister, Amma

Also in attendance at the event were many of this year’s honorees, including Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Curry Barker, Myha’la, Austin Abrams, Anthony Boyle, Himesh Patel, Naomi Ackie, and Rachel Chinouriri.

Jack and Olivia are co-stars in the Apple TV series Slow Horses, which just received a two-season renewal, just days after Olivia said she believed she was “shooting the last season.”

If you missed it, GQ recently held another party in Los Angeles to celebrate the US version of the mag’s Men of the Year.

Keep scrolling below to see photos of the celebs attending the 2026 GQ Men of the Year Awards in London…

Austin Abrams

Naomi Ackie

Amma

Ellie Bamber

Curry Barker

Anson Boon

Anthony Boyle

Matthew Broome

Tom Glynn-Carney

Rachel Chinouriri

Harry Collett

Olivia Cooke

Ismael Cruz Cordova

Sabrina Dhowre Elba

Paapa Essiedu

Donal Finn

Rome Flynn

Paul Forman

Richard Gadd

Peggy Gou

Shaheen Jafargholi

Maya Jama

Toheeb Jimoh

Jonah Hauer-King

Jack Lowden

Archie Madekwe

Ambika Mod

Myha’la

Corey Mylchreest

Luke Newton

Tunde Oyeneyin

Himesh Patel

Maisie Peters

Ben Radcliffe

Raye

Leo Reich

Archie Renaux

Emmett J Scanlan

Posted To:Ambika Mod Amma Annabelle Wallis Anthony Boyle Archie Madekwe Archie Renaux Austin Abrams Ben Radcliffe Corey Mylchreest Curry Barker Donal Finn Ellie Bamber Emmett J. Scanlan Event Photos Harry Collett Himesh Patel Ismael Cruz Cordova Jack Lowden Jonah Hauer-King Leo Reich Longform Luke Newton Maisie Peters Matthew Broome Maya Jama Myha'la Naomi Ackie Olivia Cooke Paapa Essiedu Paul Forman Peggy Gou Rachel Chinouriri Raye Richard Gad Robert Aramayo Rome Flynn Sabrina Elba Shaheen Jafargholi Toheeb Jimoh Tom Glynn-Carney Tunde Oyeneyin