‘Selling Sunset’ Season 10 Cast Confirmed: Who’s Joining, Who’s Leaving, & When It’s Premiering on Netflix

Credit: Netflix

There are a lot of changes to come for Selling Sunset Season 10!

Here’s the official logline for the show, per Variety: “The O Group is getting a major glow-up for its milestone 10th season! Original cast members Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa make their grand returns, joining Bre Tiesi and Amanza Smith, while a crop of fresh new agents storm the office, raising the stakes, elevating the fashion, and serving up delicious drama. Against the glossy backdrop of Los Angeles real estate, the brokerage must adapt to a bold new reality as each agent’s willpower is put to the test, new dynamics quickly begin to shift, and drama from the past comes back to bite.”

The new season will hit Netflix on December 4.

Seven cast members have officially exited the franchise, including someone who has been with the show since day 1. In addition, several new stars are joining, including the ex-wife of a Marvel star.

We have all of the info you need to know going into the season!

Keep reading to see all the Selling Sunset Season 10 cast info…

Posted To:EG Netflix Selling Sunset Television