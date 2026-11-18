‘Small Town Trouble: Texas’ Cast Guide: Meet the Stars of Bravo’s New Reality Series!

Credit: Bravo

Small Town Trouble: Texas is debuting TONIGHT (November 18) on Bravo!

The new reality series, which was first announced as Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives, takes place in Texas Hill Country, in the city of Boerne (pronounced Bur-nee), and focuses on a group of women who may have a secret or two.

What is Small Town Trouble: Texas about?

Set in Boerne (that’s Bur-nee to the uninitiated), Texas, the series follows a charming yet unconventional group of wives, mothers and social insiders, alongside their respective husbands as conservative values of small-town life collide with forbidden attraction, messy friendships, and shocking secrets. Here, perception is everything, temptation is everywhere, and the truth is never as buttoned-up as it looks.

When does the series premiere?

Small Town Trouble: Texas will debut TONIGHT (November 19) with an extended, two-hour premiere starting at 9pm ET on Bravo, and streaming the next day on Peacock. Watch the trailer above!

Who stars in the new show?

The new series stars a “charming yet unconventional group of wives, mothers and social insiders” and their husbands.

Keep reading below to find out more about the Small Town Trouble: Texas cast…

Hailey Head & longtime partner Josh Marsalis

Instagram: @heyhaileyhead @joshmarsalis

“Wealthy, glamorous and full of personality, Hailey Head is just beginning to explore life outside the home she shares with her longtime partner, Josh, and their two kids. Spunky and unapologetically herself, Hailey is ready to have some fun, even as Josh keeps a close eye on her social life. As one of the few in the group navigating a longtime partnership without a marriage certificate, Hailey brings her own perspective on love, family, and relationships.”

Annari Uys & husband Duan Uys

Instagram: @annari_uys @duanuys

“After breaking away from an ultra-religious upbringing in apartheid-era South Africa, Annari Uys is embracing what she calls the Big Defrost while raising three sons with her husband, Duan. Now a free spirit with a growing connection to a close friend, she’s pulled into the group’s emotional and romantic center. “

Aaryn Williams & husband Nick Williams

Instagram: @aaryn_williams @willygoodhusband

“Aaryn Williams is polarizing, magnetic and often at the center of the drama. A content creator who was publicly outed as bisexual, she’s built a new life on her own terms with her incredibly supportive husband, Nick, and four daughters whom she homeschools. Having openly reckoned with her complicated past, Aaryn is focused on personal growth, owning her mistakes and becoming a better version of herself.”

Gabby Hernandez Huffman & husband Jordan Huffman

Instagram: @_gabbyhuffman @thefirstjordan

“San Antonio-born and raised as a preacher’s daughter, Gabby Hernandez Huffman is unpacking a repressed evangelical past while boldly exploring who and what she wants. After meeting her now-husband on a sugar-dating site, what began as an unconventional arrangement ultimately turned into a marriage. Today, Gabby and her husband are raising a beautiful little girl and continue to play by their own rules.”

Alli McAnelly & husband Blake McAnelly

Instagram: @allimcanelly @therealmcanelly

“A third-generation local with rodeo grit, platinum small-town status and firmly traditional views in her own marriage with Blake, Alli McAnelly is in a state of self-discovery as she steps away from her career to spend more time with her three kids. Alli knows everyone, hears everything and stays unfazed when the group drama comes her way as the self-appointed Queen of Boerne.”

Posted To:Aaryn Williams Alli Mcanelly Annari Uys Blake Mcanelly Casting Duan Uys EG evergreen Gabby Hernandez Huffman Hailey Head Jordan Huffman Josh Marsalis Nick Williams Small Town Trouble: Texas Television