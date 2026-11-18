Stella Lefty & Boyfriend Vincent Mason Make Cute Couple at CMA Awards 2026, Days After Releasing New Duet Video

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Stella Lefty and Vincent Mason are enjoying another red carpet date night!

The 24-year-old “Boston” singer was joined by her country singer boyfriend at the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 18) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

Stella looked stunning in a plunging blue-and-green patterned gown with a flowing skirt, while Vincent opted for a black blazer and shirt paired with blue jeans.

The couple posed together on the red carpet, with Vincent wrapping his arm around Stella as they smiled for photographers.

Their appearance comes just days after they released a new version of their duet “Something to Lose,” a song inspired by their real-life romance.

Stella Lefty & Vincent Mason Recently Released a New Version of Their Love Song

On Friday (November 13), the couple unveiled “Something to Lose (Live Acoustic),” a stripped-down version of their collaboration from Stella‘s debut album, Long Way Home.

The accompanying music video, directed by Gus Black, features the couple performing together on a porch alongside three other musicians.

The original version of “Something to Lose” has become a growing country radio hit, while Stella has also enjoyed major success with her breakout single “Boston.”

How Did Stella Lefty & Vincent Mason Meet?

The two singers first connected through social media.

Stella previously revealed that she had noticed Vincent in a video and told her manager she thought he was cute and wanted to work with him.

Before that message ever reached him, Vincent independently discovered one of her music videos and sent her a direct message.

The pair eventually began dating and making music together.

Their relationship has also become part of Stella‘s songwriting. She previously revealed that she started writing “Boston” while waiting for Vincent to pick her up for an early date.

The CMA Awards aren’t their first major red carpet appearance together. They previously attended the ACM Awards in May and the MTV Video Music Awards in September.

Read more about Stella and Vincent‘s relationship, including how they first met.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards air live Wednesday (November 18) at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

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