‘Survivor 51’ Million-Dollar Coin Flip Explained: What Happens If a Contestant Wins or Loses?

Credit: CBS

Survivor is bringing back one of its biggest twists, and the stakes are higher than ever!

The CBS reality competition is introducing its Million-Dollar Coin Flip during the Wednesday (November 18) episode of Season 51, with the outcome potentially changing the show’s grand prize for years to come.

Host Jeff Probst previously revealed that the twist would return following its debut during Survivor 50, but this time, the consequences could extend beyond the current season.

According to CBS, the twist will be revealed at Tribal Council during tonight’s episode, titled “Wilder Than a Cat in a Bathtub.”

So, how does the Million-Dollar Coin Flip work, and what happens if a contestant wins or loses?

How Does the Million-Dollar Coin Flip Work on Survivor 51?

The twist gives one contestant the opportunity to risk their place in the competition for a chance to increase the season’s grand prize.

Speaking with Parade, Jeff explained that a player must correctly call a coin flip to unlock an additional $1 million.

If the player calls it correctly, the following happens:

– The season’s grand prize increases from $1 million to $2 million.

– The player receives immunity at Tribal Council.

– The player receives a hidden immunity idol.

However, the player who wins the flip doesn’t automatically receive the $2 million. They must still reach the end of the game and win the season to claim the grand prize.

What Happens If a Contestant Loses the Coin Flip?

This is where the twist becomes particularly risky.

If the contestant incorrectly calls the coin flip, they are immediately eliminated from Survivor, without a Tribal Council vote.

The additional $1 million also disappears from the current season’s prize pool, but that money isn’t gone forever.

Instead, it rolls over into Survivor 52, where another contestant will get the opportunity to flip a coin for an additional $2 million. If that contestant succeeds, Season 52’s grand prize increases to $3 million.

If the flip fails again, the money carries into Survivor 53, and the process continues until somebody successfully calls the coin.

Jeff confirmed that the rollover system is intended to continue across future seasons, with the accumulated bonus resetting after a successful flip.

Has Anyone Won the Million-Dollar Coin Flip Before?

Yes! The twist first appeared during Survivor 50, when returning contestant Rick Devens successfully called the coin flip.

His successful attempt earned him protection in the game and added another $1 million to that season’s prize pool.

The Season 51 version introduces the possibility of the money accumulating across multiple seasons if contestants keep losing their flips.

CBS has confirmed that the twist will feature in tonight’s November 18 episode, but has not revealed the contestant’s result in its advance episode description.

Survivor 51 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Episodes stream live for eligible Paramount+ Premium subscribers and become available on demand the following day for Paramount+ Essential subscribers.

For more, check out Jeff Probst‘s original explanation of the returning Survivor twist.

Posted To:CBS Jeff Probst Paramount Plus Rick Devens Survivor Television