Taylor Swift Goes Bold in Bright Yellow Dress for CMA Awards 2026

Credit: Getty

Taylor Swift is making her triumphant return to the CMAs red carpet!

The 36-year-old “Patient Zero” singer stepped out for the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday evening (November 18) held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

All about the fashion!

For the big country music event, Taylor looked gorgeous in a bold, bright yellow high-low gown by Oscar de La Renta.

She paired with look with multi-colored dangling earrings and with gold strappy heels.

Taylor Swift is performing during the 2026 CMAs

The 2026 CMAs mark the first time in 10 years Taylor has attended the show. It was announced last week that she will be performing during the show, which will be her first time performing at the show in 13 years!

She is, of course, a two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year at the CMAs. If you are not aware, she actually became the youngest Entertainer of the Year winner back in 2009. To this day, she remains the youngest artist ever to win the honor!

Taylor is also nominated this year for Single of the Year for her smash-hit Toy Story 5 song “I Knew It, I Knew You.”

Hosted by Lainey Wilson for a third consecutive year, the CMA Awards will air LIVE starting at 8pm ET on ABC and ABC. Just Jared will be live updating throughout the night, so stay tuned with us.

Check out the full list of nominations here!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Taylor Swift on the red carpet…

Posted To:2026 Cma Awards CMA Awards Event Photos Taylor Swift