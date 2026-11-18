Taylor Swift Performs ‘I Knew It, I Knew You’ & ‘Our Song’ at CMAs 2026!

Credit: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is back on the CMAs stage for the first time in over a decade!

The 36-year-old two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year performed during the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday (November 18) held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

While wearing a short white and red dress paired with sparkling cowboy boots, Taylor kicked off her performance of her Toy Story 5 song “I Knew It, I Knew You” backstage, passing by Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, and other country music stars.

As she made way out to the stage, she was joined by male dancers all dressed up like cowboys.

When she made her way to center stage, Taylor was joined by Keith Urban on the guitar as she started to sing the chorus of “Our Song,” one of the songs off of her debut self-titled album, which was released 20 years ago.

Tonight’s performance marks the first Taylor has performed at the CMAs in 13 years. Her last appearance at the country music awards show was back in 2016.

Earlier this week, Taylor earned five nominations at the 2027 Grammys, including Album of the Year!

Browse through the gallery below for more photos of Taylor Swift performing at the CMAs…

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