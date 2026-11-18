Teresa Giudice Reveals Why She Still Hopes Trump Will Pardon Her Ex-Husband Joe Giudice

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Teresa Giudice is weighing in on her ex-husband Joe Giudice‘s plea for a pardon from Donald Trump.

The 54-year-old longtime Real Housewives of New Jersey star’s ex was deported to Italy in 2019 after serving over three years in jail for fraud.

Last year, Joe, who was born in Italy and now lives in the Bahamas, shared a plea on Instagram asking the President to give him a second chance to return to the US, where he lived for most of his life. A couple of weeks later, his daughter, Gia, wrote a letter on social media asking for Trump‘s help to return her father to the States.

While attending the Real Housewives of New Jersey season 15 premiere on Tuesday (November 17), Teresa shared her hopes that Trump will give her ex a pardon and allow him to return.

“I would love for Trump to pardon Joe,” Teresa told Us Weekly. “I would love that because my daughters, especially my youngest — Joe left when she was 6 years old. Her dad hasn’t been here, and now she’s 17, so it’s been a long time. If he could come back, I mean, I would love that. And I paid back all the restitution, everything.”

“Joe’s mother became an American citizen when he was 19. If his mother would have become an American citizen before he was 18, he would have never gotten deported,” she added. “But his dad did it before he was 18, but the law changed that the mother had to do it before he was 18.”

Teresa and Joe, who were married from 1999 to 2020, are parents to four daughters – Gia, 25, Gabriella, 22, Milania, 20, and Audriana, 17.

The reality star and cookbook author has since remarried to Luis Ruelas, who she tied the knot with in 2022.

Teresa is one of three OGs returning for the upcoming 15th season of Real Housewives of New Jersey, which is set to premiere on January 19th on Bravo.

See photos of Teresa at the premiere in the gallery below…

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