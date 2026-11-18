The Game Awards 2026: How to Vote for Game of the Year, Voting Deadline, Nominees & How to Watch on Disney+
The 2026 Game Awards nominations are officially here, and fans can now vote for their favorite video games of the year!
The annual ceremony, hosted by Geoff Keighley, will take place Thursday, December 10, celebrating the year’s biggest games with awards, musical performances, world premieres and major announcements.
This year’s nominees were revealed Tuesday (November 17), with Grand Theft Auto VI leading the competition with eight nominations, including Game of the Year.
Control Resonant and Resident Evil Requiem follow with six nominations each, while Phantom Blade Zero earned five.
Fans can vote across 30 categories, but there are some important rules about how much the public vote actually counts toward determining the winners.
The ceremony will also stream live on Disney+ for the first time, giving viewers another way to watch the event.
Here’s everything you need to know about how to vote, the voting deadline, all six Game of the Year nominees and how to watch the ceremony.
How Do You Vote for The 2026 Game Awards?
Voting is officially open on The Game Awards website.
To cast your vote, visit the official nominees page, select a category and sign in to your account.
You can then choose your favorite nominee in each category, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Performance and Best Adaptation.
However, there’s an important distinction between the regular awards and the fan-voted Players’ Voice category.
According to The Game Awards’ official rules, winners in the regular categories are determined by a combination of votes from an international jury, accounting for 90%, and public fan voting, accounting for 10%.
That means fans can influence the outcome, but the public vote alone doesn’t decide who wins Game of the Year.
When Does Voting Close for The 2026 Game Awards?
Fans have until Wednesday, December 9, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT to finalize their votes.
The deadline comes one day before the ceremony, which takes place Thursday, December 10, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
How to Watch The Game Awards on Disney+
The 2026 Game Awards will stream live on Thursday, December 10, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.
According to an official announcement from Disney+, the ceremony will be available on the streaming service in the United States and select international markets for the first time.
The broadcast will feature award presentations, world premiere game announcements, musical performances and more.
Disney also teased major announcements and surprises involving some of its upcoming video game projects, although specific titles haven’t been confirmed.
Fans who don’t have Disney+ can still watch the ceremony for free on participating digital platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, X and TikTok.
Who Is Nominated for 2026 Game of the Year?
Six games are competing for the biggest award of the night.
The official Game of the Year nominees are:
– 007 First Light
– Control Resonant
– Grand Theft Auto VI
– Phantom Blade Zero
– Resident Evil Requiem
– The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Grand Theft Auto VI earned its nomination even though the game doesn’t officially launch until Thursday (November 19).
That’s because The Game Awards’ eligibility rules allow titles released by November 20 at 9 p.m. PT to compete in this year’s ceremony.
The rules also permit publishers to provide advance copies to jury members for evaluation.
What Is the Players’ Voice Award?
Unlike the regular categories, the Players’ Voice award is determined entirely by fan voting.
The competition takes place across three rounds, beginning with 30 nominees before narrowing to 10 and eventually five finalists. Fans select their favorites during each round, with the final winner determined by the public.
The Players’ Voice category also has a different eligibility deadline of November 30.
According to the official Players’ Voice page, the first round opens November 30.
For now, fans can vote in the regular categories ahead of the December 9 deadline.
You can also find out how much GTA 6 costs and what’s included in each edition before the game’s November 19 release.
2026 Game Awards Nominees: See the Full List
Game of the Year
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Game Direction
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Pragmata
- Resident Evil Requiem
Best Narrative
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
Best Art Direction
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Mouse: P.I. For Hire
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Score & Music
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Mixtape
- Phantom Blade Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Audio Design
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Resident Evil Requiem
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Best Performance
- Angela Sant’Albano as Grace Ashcroft, Resident Evil Requiem
- Liam McIntyre as Wolverine, Marvel’s Wolverine
- Manni L. Perez as Lucia Caminos, Grand Theft Auto VI
- Patrick Gibson as James Bond, 007 First Light
- Rahul Kohli as Arjun Devraj, Saros
Best Independent Game
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Denshattack
- Mewgenics
- Mina the Hollower
Best Debut Indie Game
- Dressmaker
- Esoteric Ebb
- Orbitals
- Replaced
- Silver Pines
Games for Impact
- Big Walk
- Cairn
- Forever Ago
- Life is Strange: Reunion
- Lily’s World XD
- Mixtape
Best Action Game
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Onimusha: Way of the Sword
- Phantom Blade Zero
- Saros
Best Action/Adventure Game
- 007 First Light
- Control Resonant
- Grand Theft Auto VI
- Pragmata
- Resident Evil Requiem
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Best Role-Playing Game
- Final Fantasy Resonance
- Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave
- Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection
- The Blood of Dawnwalker
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Mewgenics
- Planet Zoo 2
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Slay the Spire II
- Star Wars Zero Company
Best Fighting Game
- 2XKO
- Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game
- Invincible VS
- Marvel T?kon: Fighting Souls
- My Hero Academia: All’s Justice
Best Family Game
- Big Walk
- Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Pokémon Pokopia
- Yoshi and the Mysterious Book
Best Sports/Racing Game
- EA Sports FC 27
- Forza Horizon 6
- Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
- Screamer
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
Best Multiplayer
- Big Walk
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Marathon
- Meccha Chameleon
- Orbitals
Best Ongoing Game
- Arc Raiders
- Final Fantasy XIV
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
Best Community Support
- Crimson Desert
- Helldivers II
- No Man’s Sky
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
- Warframe
Best VR/AR Game
- Forefront
- Into the Radius 2
- Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City
- Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow
Best Mobile Game
- Arknights Endfield
- Monster Hunter Outlanders
- Neverness to Everness
- Pokémon Champions
- Where Winds Meet
Innovation in Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced
- Forza Horizon 6
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Marvel’s Wolverine
- Rhythm Heaven Groove
Best User Creation
- A Dream of Silence: Revamped (Baldur’s Gate 3)
- Create Aeronautics (Minecraft)
- Nopixel V (Grand Theft Auto Online)
- Star Wars Droid Tycoon (Fortnite)
- TTK Testing (Roblox)
Best Adaptation
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 2)
- Fallout (Season 2)
- Mortal Kombat II
- Resident Evil
- The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- Dota 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Best Esports Athlete
- Chovy
- donk
- erde
- Yatoro
- ZywOo
Best Esports Team
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- Loud (Valorant)
- Team Falcons (Counter-Strike 2)
- Team Falcons (Rocket League)
- Team Spirit (Dota 2)
- Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)
Content Creator of the Year
- CDawg
- Cellbit
- IShowSpeed
- lilsimsie
- ohnePixel
Most Anticipated Game
- Fable
- Final Fantasy VII Revelation
- God of War Laufey
- Resident Evil Veronica
- The Witcher IV
Posted To:2026 Game Awards Disney Plus Game Awards Video Games