The Game Awards 2026: How to Vote for Game of the Year, Voting Deadline, Nominees & How to Watch on Disney+

Credit: Disney+

The 2026 Game Awards nominations are officially here, and fans can now vote for their favorite video games of the year!

The annual ceremony, hosted by Geoff Keighley, will take place Thursday, December 10, celebrating the year’s biggest games with awards, musical performances, world premieres and major announcements.

This year’s nominees were revealed Tuesday (November 17), with Grand Theft Auto VI leading the competition with eight nominations, including Game of the Year.

Control Resonant and Resident Evil Requiem follow with six nominations each, while Phantom Blade Zero earned five.

Fans can vote across 30 categories, but there are some important rules about how much the public vote actually counts toward determining the winners.

The ceremony will also stream live on Disney+ for the first time, giving viewers another way to watch the event.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to vote, the voting deadline, all six Game of the Year nominees and how to watch the ceremony.

How Do You Vote for The 2026 Game Awards?

Voting is officially open on The Game Awards website.

To cast your vote, visit the official nominees page, select a category and sign in to your account.

You can then choose your favorite nominee in each category, including Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Performance and Best Adaptation.

However, there’s an important distinction between the regular awards and the fan-voted Players’ Voice category.

According to The Game Awards’ official rules, winners in the regular categories are determined by a combination of votes from an international jury, accounting for 90%, and public fan voting, accounting for 10%.

That means fans can influence the outcome, but the public vote alone doesn’t decide who wins Game of the Year.

When Does Voting Close for The 2026 Game Awards?

Fans have until Wednesday, December 9, at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT to finalize their votes.

The deadline comes one day before the ceremony, which takes place Thursday, December 10, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

How to Watch The Game Awards on Disney+

The 2026 Game Awards will stream live on Thursday, December 10, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

According to an official announcement from Disney+, the ceremony will be available on the streaming service in the United States and select international markets for the first time.

The broadcast will feature award presentations, world premiere game announcements, musical performances and more.

Disney also teased major announcements and surprises involving some of its upcoming video game projects, although specific titles haven’t been confirmed.

Fans who don’t have Disney+ can still watch the ceremony for free on participating digital platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, X and TikTok.

Who Is Nominated for 2026 Game of the Year?

Six games are competing for the biggest award of the night.

The official Game of the Year nominees are:

– 007 First Light

– Control Resonant

– Grand Theft Auto VI

– Phantom Blade Zero

– Resident Evil Requiem

– The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Grand Theft Auto VI earned its nomination even though the game doesn’t officially launch until Thursday (November 19).

That’s because The Game Awards’ eligibility rules allow titles released by November 20 at 9 p.m. PT to compete in this year’s ceremony.

The rules also permit publishers to provide advance copies to jury members for evaluation.

What Is the Players’ Voice Award?

Unlike the regular categories, the Players’ Voice award is determined entirely by fan voting.

The competition takes place across three rounds, beginning with 30 nominees before narrowing to 10 and eventually five finalists. Fans select their favorites during each round, with the final winner determined by the public.

The Players’ Voice category also has a different eligibility deadline of November 30.

According to the official Players’ Voice page, the first round opens November 30.

For now, fans can vote in the regular categories ahead of the December 9 deadline.

You can also find out how much GTA 6 costs and what’s included in each edition before the game’s November 19 release.

2026 Game Awards Nominees: See the Full List

Game of the Year

007 First Light

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Phantom Blade Zero

Resident Evil Requiem

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Game Direction

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Phantom Blade Zero

Pragmata

Resident Evil Requiem

Best Narrative

007 First Light

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Resident Evil Requiem

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Best Art Direction

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Mouse: P.I. For Hire

Phantom Blade Zero

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Score & Music

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Grand Theft Auto VI

Mixtape

Phantom Blade Zero

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Audio Design

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Resident Evil Requiem

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Best Performance

Angela Sant’Albano as Grace Ashcroft, Resident Evil Requiem

as Grace Ashcroft, Resident Evil Requiem Liam McIntyre as Wolverine, Marvel’s Wolverine

as Wolverine, Marvel’s Wolverine Manni L. Perez as Lucia Caminos, Grand Theft Auto VI

as Lucia Caminos, Grand Theft Auto VI Patrick Gibson as James Bond, 007 First Light

as James Bond, 007 First Light Rahul Kohli as Arjun Devraj, Saros

Best Independent Game

Big Walk

Cairn

Denshattack

Mewgenics

Mina the Hollower

Best Debut Indie Game

Dressmaker

Esoteric Ebb

Orbitals

Replaced

Silver Pines

Games for Impact

Big Walk

Cairn

Forever Ago

Life is Strange: Reunion

Lily’s World XD

Mixtape

Best Action Game

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

Gears of War: E-Day

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Phantom Blade Zero

Saros

Best Action/Adventure Game

007 First Light

Control Resonant

Grand Theft Auto VI

Pragmata

Resident Evil Requiem

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Best Role-Playing Game

Final Fantasy Resonance

Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

The Blood of Dawnwalker

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter

Best Sim/Strategy Game

Mewgenics

Planet Zoo 2

Pokémon Pokopia

Slay the Spire II

Star Wars Zero Company

Best Fighting Game

2XKO

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game

Invincible VS

Marvel T?kon: Fighting Souls

My Hero Academia: All’s Justice

Best Family Game

Big Walk

Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Pokémon Pokopia

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Best Sports/Racing Game

EA Sports FC 27

Forza Horizon 6

Nintendo Switch Sports Resort

Screamer

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

Best Multiplayer

Big Walk

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4

Gears of War: E-Day

Marathon

Meccha Chameleon

Orbitals

Best Ongoing Game

Arc Raiders

Final Fantasy XIV

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

Best Community Support

Crimson Desert

Helldivers II

No Man’s Sky

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

Warframe

Best VR/AR Game

Forefront

Into the Radius 2

Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City

Thief VR: Legacy of Shadow

Best Mobile Game

Arknights Endfield

Monster Hunter Outlanders

Neverness to Everness

Pokémon Champions

Where Winds Meet

Innovation in Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced

Forza Horizon 6

Gears of War: E-Day

Marvel’s Wolverine

Rhythm Heaven Groove

Best User Creation

A Dream of Silence: Revamped (Baldur’s Gate 3)

Create Aeronautics (Minecraft)

Nopixel V (Grand Theft Auto Online)

Star Wars Droid Tycoon (Fortnite)

TTK Testing (Roblox)

Best Adaptation

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Season 2)

Fallout (Season 2)

Mortal Kombat II

Resident Evil

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Chovy

donk

erde

Yatoro

ZywOo

Best Esports Team

Gen.G (League of Legends)

Loud (Valorant)

Team Falcons (Counter-Strike 2)

Team Falcons (Rocket League)

Team Spirit (Dota 2)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Content Creator of the Year

CDawg

Cellbit

IShowSpeed

lilsimsie

ohnePixel

Most Anticipated Game

Fable

Final Fantasy VII Revelation

God of War Laufey

Resident Evil Veronica

The Witcher IV

Posted To:2026 Game Awards Disney Plus Game Awards Video Games