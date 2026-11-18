Tim McGraw is Joined by Daughters Audrey & Maggie McGraw at CMAs 2026

Credit: Getty

Tim McGraw is hitting the red carpet with his daughters!

The 59-year-old “Just to See Your Smile” was joined by daughters Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw at the 2026 CMA Awards on Wednesday evening (November 18) held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

For the big country music event, Tim and his daughters all coordinated in black outfits.

If you didn’t know, Tim shares Audrey, 24, and Maggie, 28, with his wife, fellow country music singer Faith Hill, whom he’s been married to since 1996. They are also parents to 29-year-old daughter Gracie McGraw.

While being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame last month, Tim sweetly paid tribute to his wife and their daughters.

Hosted by Lainey Wilson for the third consecutive year, the 2026 CMA Awards will air LIVE starting at 8pm ET on ABC and ABC. Just Jared will be live updating throughout the night, so stay tuned with us.

During the show, Tim is expected to hit the stage for a performance.

Check out the full list of nominations here!

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