Travis Kelce Addresses Whether Falcons Player Intentionally Targeted His Injured Ankle During Chiefs Game

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Travis Kelce is addressing speculation that an opposing NFL player intentionally targeted his injured ankle during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ latest game.

The 37-year-old tight end was briefly sidelined during the team’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (November 15), after being tackled by Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams.

Travis, who had already been dealing with an ankle injury, was seen limping off the field before heading to the locker room for evaluation.

He eventually returned to the game, but the tackle sparked questions among fans about whether the Falcons player deliberately went after his injured ankle.

Now, Travis and his older brother Jason Kelce are discussing the incident during the latest episode of their New Heights podcast, released Wednesday (November 18).

Does Travis Kelce Think His Ankle Was Intentionally Targeted?

During the podcast, Jason, 39, brought up a listener’s question suggesting that DeMarcco had deliberately targeted Travis‘ ankle because his existing injury was publicly known.

Travis said he wasn’t sure whether the tackle was intentional, explaining that he had ended up in an awkward position during the play.

He also acknowledged that targeting an opponent’s injury can be part of football, although he didn’t believe this particular incident warranted a penalty.

“I don’t think it was, you know, crazy enough for it to get a flag or it to be a fine or anything like that,” he explained.

“Obviously, in the moment, I thought it was, because it hurt like hell.”

Jason, who previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles, explained that defensive players sometimes use publicly available injury information when deciding how to tackle their opponents.

He suggested that the NFL could consider making injury reports less specific, similar to the NHL’s approach of categorizing injuries more generally.

“It probably does make sense, at least publicly, to not disclose the exact injury,” he said.

Will Travis Kelce Play in the Chiefs’ Next Game?

Despite the injury scare, Travis said he expects to be ready for the Chiefs’ next game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (November 22).

“I’m ready to rock and roll this week,” he said.

He explained that continuing to play while recovering from a high-ankle sprain means the healing process can take longer than if he were able to rest completely.

However, Travis made it clear that he remains committed to playing alongside his teammates, even while managing the injury.

As previously reported, Travis returned to Sunday’s matchup after undergoing an evaluation and subsequently told reporters he was feeling fine.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also indicated that Travis had been dealing with an existing ankle issue and experienced a calf problem during the game.

The Chiefs have not yet confirmed whether Travis will have any restrictions against the Cardinals.

You can also read about the initial injury scare and what happened during the Falcons game.

Posted To:Andy Reid Atlanta Falcons Demarcco Hellams Jason Kelce New Heights nfl Sports Travis Kelce