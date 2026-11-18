Variety Names the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time, Reveals Top 10 Featuring Marilyn Monroe, Barbra Streisand, Tom Cruise & More

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Marilyn Monroe has been named the greatest movie star of all time in a new ranking from Variety.

The publication unveiled its list of the 100 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time on Wednesday (November 18), ranking some of Hollywood’s biggest names across generations.

The ranking was assembled by Variety critics Owen Gleiberman, Guy Lodge, Daniel D’Addario, Alison Herman and Aramide Tinubu, who considered both the performers’ screen presence and their wider cultural impact.

While Marilyn claims the No. 1 spot, Jack Nicholson is the highest-ranked living star at No. 4, followed by Tom Cruise at No. 8.

Other familiar names featured throughout the ranking include Julia Roberts, Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.

The list also includes each star’s must-see film, highlighting an iconic performance from their career.

Who Are the 10 Greatest Movie Stars of All Time, According to Variety?

Here are the publication’s top 10 selections, along with their recommended films.

10. Barbra Streisand

Must-see film: Funny Girl

9. Toshiro Mifune

Must-see film: Seven Samurai

8. Tom Cruise

Must-see film: Top Gun

7. Marlon Brando

Must-see film: On the Waterfront

6. Sidney Poitier

Must-see film: In the Heat of the Night

5. Katharine Hepburn

Must-see film: The Philadelphia Story

4. Jack Nicholson

Must-see film: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

3. Charlie Chaplin

Must-see film: The Gold Rush

2. Humphrey Bogart

Must-see film: Casablanca

1. Marilyn Monroe

Must-see film: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

The top 10 spans nearly a century of movie history, from silent-film icon Charlie Chaplin to modern blockbuster star Tom Cruise.

Several major stars appear just outside the top 10, including Clint Eastwood at No. 11, Cary Grant at No. 12 and Julia Roberts at No. 13.

Meanwhile, Tom Hanks takes No. 17, Denzel Washington lands at No. 20 and Leonardo DiCaprio appears at No. 38.

More recent stars also make the list, with Robert Pattinson at No. 83, Timothée Chalamet at No. 86 and Zendaya at No. 98.

The ranking reflects Variety‘s editorial judgment, rather than a fan vote or a ranking determined by box office totals.

See the complete ranking of all 100 stars at Variety.

Posted To:Barbra Streisand Charlie Chaplin Humphrey Bogart Jack Nicholson katharine hepburn Marilyn Monroe Marlon Brando Movies Sidney Poitier Tom Cruise Toshiro Mifune Variety