Why Cher Won’t Speak to Christina Ricci Over Something That Happened 27 Years Ago

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Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci is revealing the reason why Cher hasn’t spoken to her in years, and is apparently holding a “grudge” against her.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, the 46-year-old actress was asked if she still had kept in touch with the music icon. The pair starred together as mother and daughter in the 1990 comedy-drama Mermaids. Christina also starred in the music video for Cher‘s “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss)” that year.

Why Does Cher Hold a Grudge Against Christina Ricci?

Andy Cohen asked Christina if they kept in touch.

“I’m not [still in touch]. Unfortunately, she’s still mad at me, she holds a grudge,” Christina responded.

Christina explained, “When I was 19, I did some Rolling Stone thing, and they interviewed her. Maybe it wasn’t Rolling Stone; it might have been Premiere. But they interviewed her, and she said all these things that were not that amazing about me.”

“And then she left me a voicemail about how journalists are always trying to get the worst things, and blah blah blah, and she was so sorry, and I was 19, and so I didn’t return that message,” Christina explained.

Christina clarified she had reached out since, and that she “adored” Cher. She also explained that she completely understood the situation from Cher‘s perspective too.

Earlier this year, Cher stunned at the Met Gala, where she walked the carpet for the first time in over a decade!

Posted To:Andy Cohen Cher Christina Ricci Television Watch What Happens Live