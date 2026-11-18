‘Win the Mall’ Season 1 Winner Revealed: Who Won Netflix’s $1 Million Prize?

Credit: Netflix

Netflix‘s new reality competition series Win the Mall has officially crowned its first winners!

The eight-episode series premiered on Wednesday (November 18), following 10 teams of two contestants who moved into a shopping mall to compete in a series of challenges for a $1 million grand prize.

Hosted by Haley Baylee, also known as Haley Kalil, the competition featured special appearances from Jonathan Van Ness, Keith Lee, Salish Matter and Lilly Singh.

Throughout the season, teams worked to take control of the mall’s 25 stores, build alliances and eliminate their competition.

Now that the entire season is available to stream, we know exactly who walked away with the money!

Who Won Season 1 of Win the Mall?

SPOILERS AHEAD!

Haley and Bailey, the best-friend duo known as the “Maneaters,” won the first season of Win the Mall, taking home the $1 million grand prize!

The pair faced off against Christy and Sabrina, known as the “Wellness Warriors,” in the final challenge.

For the finale, both teams were tasked with putting together a shopping spree worth as close to $1 million as possible without going over the limit.

Christy and Sabrina entered the challenge with a three-minute head start after earning an advantage in the previous round.

However, Haley and Bailey ultimately came out on top!

Their shopping spree, which included an Hermès Birkin bag, a guitar signed by Van Halen, a first-edition copy of The Great Gatsby, two ATVs and more, totaled $779,550.

Meanwhile, Christy and Sabrina finished with a shopping spree valued at $586,230.

That made Haley and Bailey the winners, giving them control of all 25 stores and the $1 million prize.

“I can’t believe it,” Haley exclaimed after the results were announced.

“I think I’m dreaming,” added Bailey.

The winners also reflected on the challenges they faced throughout the competition, explaining that there were moments when they wanted to give up.

“We literally won the mall,” they celebrated.

All eight episodes of Win the Mall are now streaming on Netflix.

For more on the contestants and celebrity guests, click here.

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