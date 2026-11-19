A24 to Give Billy Evans Profits from ‘You Can See Everything’ After All, But He’ll Donate to Charity

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One of the major plot points in You Can See Everything is how Elizabeth Holmes‘ partner Billy Evans wants to be paid for their participation in the project, despite the filmmakers insisting it’s unethical to pay the subjects of the documentary.

By the end of the movie, it’s revealed that Billy no longer is getting paid.

“Billy Evans ultimately relinquished his negotiated share of the film’s profits and would not receive backend compensation,” a title card reads at the end.

A24 is reportedly giving Billy Evans a share of profits now

The Hollywood Reporter just published a report noting that “Evans and his representatives have negotiated for the backend share he gave up to be paid out.”

Billy will not be keeping the money though.

The profits will go to “an unnamed children’s charity.”

You Can See Everything has grossed $94 million worldwide so far throughout its one month in theaters. The movie is a strong contender for many Oscars categories and the movie has the chance to earn even more money during awards season.

Billy previously explained to THR that he decided “maybe five months ago” that he wouldn’t accept the profits from the film.

“I am totally stubborn, but if there’s anything that I can do to help Liz regardless of the cost, I will do it,” he said in the recent interview.

Posted To:A24 Billy Evans Elizabeth Holmes You Can See Everything