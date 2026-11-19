‘Afterlife with Archie’ Cast Revealed: Meet the Stars of the New Disney+ Series From ‘Riverdale’ Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa

Credit: Disney+

A new series with the characters from Riverdale is coming to Disney+!

The streamer greenlit a TV adaptation of the “Afterlife with Archie” comic series from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Francesco Francavilla, and the cast has been revealed.

Roberto also created and showran the CW series adaptation of Riverdale, which was based on the Archie Comics, running for seven seasons from 2017 to 2023.

What is Afterlife with Archie about?

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Greg Berlanti will serve as executive producers, bringing their signature blend of heart, humor, and high stakes to a story that turns the all-American town of Riverdale into a zombie-overrun apocalypse — where the only thing scarier than the undead is trying to survive your teenage years. When a supernatural spell from a certain teen witch backfires, unleashing an army of the possessed dead upon Riverdale, Archie and his friends must fight to stay alive, testing the friendships, romances, and loyalties that have always held them together.

“This was the comic book that started it all. Before there was a Riverdale, before there was a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, there was ‘Afterlife with Archie,’ which I collaborated on with the best horror artist in the business, Francesco Francavilla,” Roberto previously shared in a statement. “Getting to turn ‘Afterlife’ into a TV series for the amazing team at Disney+ with our incredible partners at Berlanti Productions, WB and, of course, Jon (Goldwater) and his ‘Archie’ family is truly a full-circle moment — and the ultimate dream project for me. Time to say a prayer for Archie, Betty, Veronica and the whole gang, ‘cause THE ZOMBIES ARE COMING!!!!”

Who stars in Afterlife with Archie?

Five actors have been cast to play new versions of Archie Andrews, Veronica Lodge, Betty Cooper, Jughead Jones and Sabrina Spellman.

Keep reading below to find out who is playing who…

Vasco Faria as Archie Andrews

“Archie is a teenager in the midst of an identity crisis, caught between who he was (a star athlete) and who he’s becoming (a reluctant leader), navigating shifting friendships (and possibly more) with Betty and Veronica. As the stakes around him become life-or-death, Archie faces a choice no son should ever have to make, with consequences that will haunt him forever.”

Archie was previously played by KJ Apa in Riverdale.

Vasco recently appeared in the movie Your Fault: London and will next be seen in Guy Ritchie‘s film Viva La Madness.

Aliyah Mastin as Veronica Lodge

“Veronica puts up a brave, fabulous front, but beneath her devil-may-care exterior is a reservoir of sadness that’s drawn her closer to the family she’s chosen, rather than to the one she was born into. As an unholy darkness overtakes Riverdale, Veronica feels more alone than ever, until something unexpected begins to stir in the shadows, beckoning to her.”

Veronica was previously portrayed by Camila Mendes in Riverdale.

Aliyah is best known for playing Presley Collins, the daughter of Sterling K Brown‘s character, Xavier, in Hulu’s hit show Paradise.

Sarah Abbott as Betty Cooper

“Betty is a star swimmer who feels most at home in the water, where she finds solace and escape from a complicated home life. Raised to be self-reliant, she makes a fateful secret wish — one that seemingly comes true in a terrifying, unexpected way — that will test and transform her closest friendships and push her fraught family ever closer to the brink.”

Betty was previously played by Lili Reinhart in Riverdale.

Sarah can currently be seen starring in Netflix’s new series The Body.

Angel Rivera as Jughead Jones

“Jughead pitches in however he can for his family, especially when it comes to looking out for his kid sister Jellybean. And though he’s best buds with Archie, he still feels like he’s on the outside of high school looking in. Until the unthinkable happens, and he sets off a chain of events that changes everything, including the order of the natural world — as well as Jughead’s own underdog status in it.”

Jughead was previously portrayed by Cole Sprouse in Riverdale.

Angel previously appeared in the holiday movie All Is Merry & Bright, as well as an episode of Prime Video’s Countdown series.

Chloe Avakian as Sabrina Spellman

“Sabrina, to most of her neighbors, is the weird, homeschooled orphan girl who lives with her aunties at the edge of town. But we know better: Sabrina’s, in fact, a teenage half-witch, in a secret relationship with the delivery boy from Pop’s. But an even darker fate (and possible redemption?) awaits her.”

Sabrina was previously played by Kiernan Shipka in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Riverdale.

Chloe was most recently seen in episodes of Brilliant Minds, Murdoch Mysteries and Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. She is also set to star in Netflix’s upcoming series The Sticks.

Character descriptions via Deadline.

Afterlife with Archie is set to premiere in time for Halloween 2027 on Disney+!

Posted To:Afterlife With Archie Aliyah Mastin Angel Rivera Casting Chloe Avakian Disney Plus Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa Sarah Abbott Television Vasco Faria