Alix Earle Appears to Shade Tom Brady’s Age in New Dating Ad With Pete Davidson

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Alix Earle appears to be poking fun at her rumored romance with Tom Brady in a new dating app commercial!

The 25-year-old influencer and Earle Meets World star teamed up with Pete Davidson, 33, for a new Bumble campaign released on Monday (November 16).

In the two-minute video, Alix goes on a disastrous date with the former Saturday Night Live comedian who doesn’t open the car door for her, before gathering her friends to discuss her dating struggles.

However, one joke in particular has caught people’s attention, as it appears to reference her previous fling with Tom, 49.

What did Alix Earle say about Tom Brady?

During the commercial, Alix complains about her dating experiences while sitting with a group of friends in what’s called the “Situationship Room.”

“The dating thing just isn’t working,” she says, adding that she can’t seem to find a good guy.

When one of her friends suggests trying something older, Alix responds, “I did. He was almost my dad’s age.”

The comment appears to be a reference to Tom, who is 49 years old, while Alix‘s father, TJ Earle, is 53. However, she never mentions the former NFL quarterback by name.

What happened between Alix Earle & Tom Brady?

Alix and Tom first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted getting close at a New Year’s Eve party in St. Barts as 2026 began.

The pair were later spotted spending time together again during Super Bowl weekend in February.

At the time, a source told Us Weekly that they were casually seeing each other and weren’t looking for a serious relationship.

Alix previously addressed the speculation during the first season of her Netflix reality series, Earle Meets World, although she stopped short of officially confirming their relationship.

The influencer was previously in a relationship with NFL player Braxton Berrios, whom she split from in late 2025.

Find out more about Alix‘s dating history, including her rumored romances with Tom and Lando Norris.

Posted To:Alix Earle Bumble Pete Davidson Tj Earle Tom Brady